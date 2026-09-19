Amit Shah suffers food poisoning, skips Karnataka event

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent visit to Karnataka was cut short due to a bout of food poisoning, forcing the cancellation of his key public engagements in Hubballi and Belagavi.

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah meets BJP state president B Y Vijayendra, in Hubballi on Saturday. Photograph: @BJP4Karnataka X/ANI photo

Key Points Union Home Minister Amit Shah suffered from food poisoning during his visit to Karnataka.

The illness led to the cancellation of his scheduled public events in Hubballi and Belagavi.

Senior BJP leader Pralhad Joshi confirmed Shah's health issue but stated he is now recovering well.

Other leaders proceeded with some inaugurations in Shah's absence.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was visiting Karnataka to attend two events on Saturday, suffered from 'food poisoning', but was now 'perfect', senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and central minister Pralhad Joshi said.

Shah, who was scheduled to inaugurate the new academic building of KLE Jagadguru Gangadhar Mahaswamigalu Moorusavirmath Medical College and the 1,200-bed KLE Hospital and Medical Research Centre at Gabbur in Hubballi, skipped the event earlier in the day.

However, local leaders said he visited the campus in the evening before heading to the airport for Delhi.

Union Minister's Scheduled Engagements Cancelled

Shah's visit to Belagavi district, where he was scheduled to inaugurate the new headquarters building of Sri Beereshwara Cooperative Credit Society in Examba in Chikkodi taluk was cancelled.

"Amit Shah should have come here. He suffered ill health due to food poisoning. Annasaheb Jolle (former BJP MP) had invited me and Shettar (Belagavi MP Jagadish Shettar) for the event, we were supposed to come along with him, but only we have come now," Joshi told reporters in Examba.

Health Update From Pralhad Joshi

Speaking to reporters, he said Shah was 'perfect' now.

"Naturally, due to vomiting from food poisoning, he had some weakness," Joshi, who holds the Education portfolio among others, added.

Earlier in the day, Joshi along with Karnataka Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil, former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, Jagadish Shettar and Sri Gurusiddha Rajayogindra Swami of Shri Jagadguru Moorusavirmath inaugurated the KLE's campuses in Hubballi in Shah's absence.

KLE Society Chairman and former Rajya Sabha MP Prabhakar Kore, while addressing the gathering, said, "Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was the main attraction of this historic event, has remained in the hotel on the advice of doctors as he developed health issues. He asked me to convey this message to you."

Shah had arrived in Hubballi late on Friday.