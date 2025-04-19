Amit Shah reveals how he improved his health

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said he achieved a turnaround in his health and capacity to work by ensuring the right amount of sleep, focussing on his food and water intake and regular exercise in the last few years.

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks at the 'Healthy Liver-Healthy India' program organised by the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, in New Delhi on Saturday. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

Speaking at an event at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) on World Liver Day, Shah urged the youth to follow a regimen of two hours of physical exercise and six hours of sleep to ensure good health.

Sharing his own experience, he said, "I have achieved a very big change since May 2019 till now. By having the right amount of sleep, pure water, food and exercise, I have achieved much in life. In the last 4.5 years I have become free from all allopathic medicines."

Shah this helped in his capacity to work, think, and make decisions.

The minister inaugurated an Integrated Liver Rehabilitation Centre at ILBS and also visited a cartoon gallery organised around the theme of liver health at the institute.

"I enjoy cartoons, including those based on me," Shah said in a lighter vein and lauded ILBS director Dr S Sareen for the gallery and other initiatives of the institute in creating awareness on liver health.

The home minister urged corporate houses to publicise the importance of liver health and support the institutes working in the field of liver treatment and research.

He said the Modi government's schemes such as Ujjwala Yojna, Khelo India, Fit India and other initiatives on drinking water and toilets were directly associated with the health of people.

Shah said that the health budget of the government which was Rs 37,000 crore in 2014 has now grown to Rs 1.27 lakh crore.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, the central government has worked to create a holistic system of healthcare in the country.