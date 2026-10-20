Union Home Minister Assures Justice To Families Affected By Punjab's Drug Menace

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Punjab to address the escalating drug menace, meeting with families of victims and assuring justice amidst growing political tensions and demands for CBI investigations into drug-related deaths.

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Key Points Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Punjab on Tuesday to meet families affected by the state's drug menace.

Shah met the families of Gulzar Singh, Bikramjit Singh, and anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, all victims of drug-related incidents.

Families of the deceased sought a CBI probe into the deaths and were assured justice by the Union minister.

The visit sparked a political slugfest, with opposition parties criticising the AAP government over the drug issue ahead of Assembly elections early next year.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced the transfer of Parvinder Singh Jhota's murder case to the CBI hours before Shah's visit.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday met the family of Gulzar Singh in Punjab's Sangrur, who allegedly died by suicide last month after raising the issue of drug menace.

Shah is on a day-long visit in Punjab to meet the family members of those who died in incidents linked to the state's drug issue. His visit includes stops in Gurdaspur, Sangrur, and Mansa.

Shah Meets Affected Families

Gulzar, a resident of Turbanjara village in Sangrur district's Durba, allegedly took his own life on September 7. His family claimed that he consumed poison after being harassed and subjected to casteist slurs for questioning Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema about the supply of drugs in his locality.

Subsequently, the AAP government faced severe criticism from the opposition, which also sought a CBI probe into Gulzar's death.

After arriving in Gurdaspur earlier in the day, Shah met the family of a 40-year-old man who died in an incident allegedly linked to the drug menace. From Gurdaspur, Shah headed for Sangrur to meet Gulzar's family.

After the meeting, Gulzar's son Shahbaz Singh told the media that the Shah assured the family that justice would be served.

"The Union minister assured us that justice will be delivered", said Shahbaz, adding that the minister told them that the culprits in this matter will not be spared. "We demanded a CBI probe into the matter," he added.

During the meeting, Shahbaz sat beside a picture of his father.

Demands for Justice and CBI Probes

Mohanjit Singh, a resident of Sheron village in Sangrur, said the Union minister heard him patiently. "He also discussed 'chitta' (synthetic drugs) and stated it will be eradicated," Mohanjit said, asserting it was notable for Shah to meet them while the chief minister did not.

Additionally, Mohanjit claimed that he was tortured by the Punjab Police in its custody following his detention after he waved a black flag from the rooftop of a house near the venue of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's 'Lok Milni' programme on September 2.

After landing in Batala earlier in the day, Shah visited Mari Panwan village, where he met the family of Bikramjit Singh, who was killed on October 15.

Villagers claimed that Bikramjit was targeted for opposing drug peddling in his area, although police stated his murder resulted from a scuffle between two groups over a mobile phone.

In a video of the meeting, Shah was seen sitting beside Bikramjit's mother, who was holding a picture of her son.

One of Bikramjit's family members said Shah assured them justice would be pursued in the matter, stating, "We sought justice, and he read our memorandum of demands and took it with him." They expressed hope that Punjab would become a drug-free state.

Former Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma noted that the Union home minister committed to ensuring justice while reiterating that the drug menace would be eradicated by December 2029.

Sharma said Bikramjit's family expressed scepticism about receiving a fair investigation and justice from the AAP government, also requesting a CBI inquiry into the incident.

In Batala, Shah was accompanied by Punjab BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon.

Political Reactions and Accusations

Later, in Mansa, Shah met the family of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, who was killed last week by a medical store owner.

Hours before Shah's visit, Chief Minister Mann announced that the government has decided to transfer the murder case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Jhota, known for opposing the illegal sale of addictive substances at chemist shops, was shot inside a busy medical store in Mansa on October 13 after confronting the store owner about selling drugs to an elderly man. The owner, Ashwani Kumar, was arrested in Salasar, Rajasthan.

The incident, which took place while Jhota was hosting a Facebook Live, triggered a political slugfest in Punjab, which goes to polls early next year.

This visit marks Shah's second trip to poll-bound Punjab in 20 days, following a previous visit to Jalandhar on September 30, where he addressed a rally concluding the BJP's 'Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra.'

Shah will also attend the "Ravan Dahan" ceremony at the Daresi grounds in Ludhiana for Dussehra celebrations.

Opposition parties, including the BJP, have been targeting the AAP government while highlighting the drug issue in Punjab, where Assembly elections are due early next year.

Ongoing Efforts Against Drug Menace

Ahead of Shah's visit, Punjab's ruling party AAP slammed the Union home minister, with state unit president Aman Arora urging him to provide answers regarding drug smuggling into Punjab from Pakistan and narcotics supply from a Gujarat port, rather than engaging in political rhetoric.

Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema also demanded answers from the party-led Centre on the issues of gangsterism, drug trafficking and extortion.

Punjab BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon said Shah's visit will spark new hope for families affected by drugs, as their concerns will be heard seriously and efforts will be made to ensure justice for them.