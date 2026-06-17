Amit Shah luring those elected on anti-BJP plank: Cong

The Congress has strongly criticised Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging he is orchestrating an "onslaught" on the Opposition and actively "wrecking" Indian democracy by enticing elected representatives to switch parties with significant incentives.

IMAGE: The Congress accuses Home Minister Amit Shah of undermining Indian democracy and targeting the Opposition. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Key Points The party alleges Shah is using "mind-boggling" incentives to entice elected representatives to join the BJP.

Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut claimed an "advance of Rs 15 crore" is being offered to buy MPs in Maharashtra.

Speculation is rife about potential defections from Shiv Sena-UBT and recent mergers involving rebel TMC MPs with a smaller party.

The Congress criticises Shah's campaign as "cynical" and warns against its ultimate objective.

The Congress on Wednesday accused Home Minister Amit Shah of launching an "onslaught" on the Opposition and "wrecking" Indian democracy to compensate for his "humiliation" in the Lok Sabha on April 17 this year when he failed to get the Constitution amendment bill passed.

The opposition party said Shah's allurements are enticing a number of those who were elected just two years ago on a strong anti-BJP agenda to now join the BJP.

Congress Alleges Undermining Of Democracy

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the Union Home Minister is continuing his onslaught on the Opposition and his wrecking of Indian democracy to compensate for his humiliation in the Lok Sabha when he failed to have the Delimitation Bills passed.

"His allurements are enticing a number of those who were elected just two years ago on a strong anti-BJP agenda to now join the BJP. The incentives reportedly being extended to them are mind-boggling," Ramesh charged on X.

The Home Minister is running a wholly cynical campaign that is well lubricated and, like in the mutual funds industry, offers various schemes and products suited to individual needs, the Congress general secretary in-charge communications alleged.

"There are absolutely no limits to his depravity. But he will not succeed in his ultimate objective," Ramesh asserted.

Allegations Of Enticement And Defections

His remarks come after Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut on late Tuesday night claimed that an "advance of Rs 15 crore" is being given to "buy MPs from Maharashtra", adding fuel to the intense buzz that a section of party's Lok Sabha members could switch sides.

The speculation about an imminent rebellion by MPs of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena-UBT, tentatively on a Trinamool Congress template, strengthened with ruling Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik hinting at welcoming dissidents and giving them priority should they jump ship.

Eyebrows were raised when Raut, Sena-UBT MP and Uddhav's confidant, travelled to Delhi, sparking a buzz that he might meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to preempt any bid by nine MPs of the party to form a separate group.

In a late night post on X, Raut said, "Apna sapna money...money! There is information that an advance of Rs 15 crore will be given tonight to buy MPs from Maharashtra. This is shocking and disgusting!"

Broader Trend Of Political Realignment

Also, on Sunday, 20 rebel TMC MPs met Birla and announced their merger with the NCPI, a Tripura-based registered unrecognised political party.

Rebel TMC MP Arup Chakraborty on Monday said the breakaway faction is trying to "rectify" the party and would fight for the control of its election symbol, even as the Mamata Banerjee-led outfit termed the move illegal under the anti-defection law.

The NCPI is a Tripura-based registered unrecognised party that does not enjoy any significant political presence.