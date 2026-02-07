HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Amit Shah in J&K: Security, Soldiers, Strategy

Amit Shah in J&K: Security, Soldiers, Strategy

By REDIFF NEWS
February 07, 2026 13:04 IST

On February 6, 2026, during his visit to Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited key border outposts along the India-Pakistan frontier, shared a Bada Khana meal with soldiers to boost morale, and held an important meeting with Bharatiya Janata Party leaders in Jammu.

Jammu and Kashmir

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visits Gurnam Border Out Post located on the India-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir

IMAGE: Amit Shah at the Gurnam border post located on the India-Pakistan border in Jammu on Friday, here and below. Photograph: @AmitShah/ANI Photo

 

 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visits Gurnam Border Out Post located on the India-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir

Photograph: @AmitShah/ANI Photo

 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visits Gurnam Border Out Post located on the India-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir

Photograph: @AmitShah/ANI Photo

 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visits Gurnam Border Out Post located on the India-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir

Photograph: @AmitShah/ANI Photo

 

 

IMAGE: Amit Shah meets with the BJP's Jammu and Kashmir office bearers in Jammu, here and below. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Kathua: Amit Shah joins BSF troopers

 

IMAGE: Amit Shah joins Border Security Force officers for a Bada Khana at the Bobiya border post located on the India-Pakistan border in Kathua on Friday, here and below. Photograph: @AmitShah X/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: @AmitShah X/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: @AmitShah X/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: @AmitShah X/ANI Photo

 

Photographs Curated and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
