Amit Shah in J&K: Security, Soldiers, Strategy

On February 6, 2026, during his visit to Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited key border outposts along the India-Pakistan frontier, shared a Bada Khana meal with soldiers to boost morale, and held an important meeting with Bharatiya Janata Party leaders in Jammu.

Jammu and Kashmir

IMAGE: Amit Shah at the Gurnam border post located on the India-Pakistan border in Jammu on Friday, here and below. Photograph: @AmitShah/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Amit Shah meets with the BJP's Jammu and Kashmir office bearers in Jammu, here and below. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Kathua: Amit Shah joins BSF troopers

IMAGE: Amit Shah joins Border Security Force officers for a Bada Khana at the Bobiya border post located on the India-Pakistan border in Kathua on Friday, here and below. Photograph: @AmitShah X/ANI Photo

Photographs Curated and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff