Amit Shah in huddle with NSA Doval over Kashmir crisis

August 04, 2019 14:04 IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday chaired a high-level meeting with Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in Parliament Complex in New Delhi.

The meeting came in the backdrop of recent developments in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday issued an advisory to Amarnath yatris and tourists asking them to curtail their stay in the Valley, citing security concerns after the Indian Army said that Pakistani terrorists are planning to disrupt the pilgrimage.

During a search operation on the Amarnath Yatra route, one M24 rifle and an Anti-Personnel Land mine with markings of the Pakistan Ordnance Factory were recovered along the Northern route.

The M24 rifle is a sniper weapon in service being used by the US army. There is a possibility that this weapon might have been brought in from Afghanistan where it might have been looted by the Taliban.

Further, the Indian Army on Saturday said to have foiled an infiltration attempt by Pakistani BAT in Jammu and Kashmir's Keran Sector and eliminating five to seven Pakistani Army regulars and terrorists.

Last week, the Union home ministry had ordered the deployment of an additional 100 companies of central paramilitary forces in the state. One company comprises around 100 personnel.