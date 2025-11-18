HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Amit Shah had set Nov 30 deadline to eliminate Hidma

Amit Shah had set Nov 30 deadline to eliminate Hidma

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 18, 2025 15:59 IST

x

Madavi Hidma, the dreaded Maoists 'commander,' was killed by security forces 12 days before the November 30 deadline set by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to eliminate the most wanted Naxalite, sources said on Tuesday.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

Security forces killed the 44-year-old Naxal leader in the dense Pullagandi forests located at the tri-junction of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana.

"The Union home minister had set a deadline of March 31, 2026, for the eradication of the Maoist problem from the country. At a security review meeting, Shah also told the top security officials engaged in anti-Naxal operations to eliminate Hidma before November 30, and he was killed 12 days before this deadline," a source privy to the home minister's diktat.

 

Sources also said that the way the operations against the Naxals are underway, the Left-wing extremism is likely to be over ahead of the home minister's March deadline.

Born in Sukma in 1981, Hidma was the commander of a battalion of the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) and a member of the Maoist Central Committee.

He was believed to be the only tribal member from Bastar to be part of this top leadership group.

His direct involvement was found in more than 26 major Naxal attacks, making him one of India's most feared insurgent leaders.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Top Maoist leader Madvi Hidma killed in encounter
Top Maoist leader Madvi Hidma killed in encounter
'Declaring End Of Maoists By March Is Foolish'
'Declaring End Of Maoists By March Is Foolish'
'Forces struck jungles when Naxals were busy in meeting'
'Forces struck jungles when Naxals were busy in meeting'
How to DEFEAT the Naxals!
How to DEFEAT the Naxals!
Srinagar On High Alert
Srinagar On High Alert

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Kanda Bhajji: 15-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

8 Nations Drinking The Most Scotch

webstory image 3

10 Nations With The Most Women In Parliament

VIDEOS

CM Yogi Adityanath Vs Akhilesh Yadav over flowerpot theft by Mercedes from G20 Summit in Lucknow1:13

CM Yogi Adityanath Vs Akhilesh Yadav over flowerpot theft...

Congress MP Shafi Parambil opposes SIR, warns of political pressure on officials2:14

Congress MP Shafi Parambil opposes SIR, warns of...

India pushes affordable GPUs Jitin Prasada on Governments plans for usage Of AI0:40

India pushes affordable GPUs Jitin Prasada on Governments...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO