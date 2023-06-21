News
Rediff.com  » News » Amit Shah calls all-party meet on Manipur on Saturday

Amit Shah calls all-party meet on Manipur on Saturday

Source: PTI
June 21, 2023 23:05 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has convened an all-party meeting on June 24 in New Delhi to discuss the situation in Manipur which has witnessed sporadic violence since May 3.

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Amit A Shah met with members of civil society organisations in Kangpokpi, Manipur, May 31, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

"Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah has convened an all party meeting on 24th June at 3 PM in New Delhi to discuss the situation in Manipur," a home ministry spokesperson tweeted.

The announcement came after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met the home minister in New Delhi this evening.

 

Sarma is also the convenor of the NDA's Northeast chapter NEDA (North-East Democratic Alliance).

He had also visited Imphal a fortnight ago and met Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and a number of political leaders.

Violent clashes broke out in Manipur after a 'tribal solidarity march' was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

So far, nearly 120 people have lost their lives and over 3,000 are injured.

Amit Shah had also visited the state for four days last last month and met a cross sections of people in his efforts to bring back peace in the northeastern state.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
