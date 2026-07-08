Amit Shah Bids Farewell To IB Chief

On Tuesday, July 7, 2026, Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Kumar Deka was accorded a farewell by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.

After completing a four-year tenure marked by a strong focus on counter-terrorism and internal security, the outgoing IB Director bid farewell to the country's premier domestic intelligence agency.

Deka is succeeded by Dr. Mahesh Dixit, a 1993-batch IPS officer of the Andhra Pradesh cadre, who has been appointed for a two-year term. Dr Dixit, a native of Nashik in Maharashtra, served as the IB Special Director before his promotion and is considered an expert on counter-terrorism.

IMAGE: Amit Shah with Tapan Deka at his farewell in New Delhi, here and below. Photographs: @AmitShahX/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Amit Shah chats with Tapan Deka as Dr Mahesh Dixit, centre, and Mrs Deka look on.

IMAGE: A parting gift for Mr and Mrs Deka from the home minister.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff