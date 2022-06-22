Amidst political crisis, Maharashtra governor tests Covid positive

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has tested positive for Covid-19.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari being greeted by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya Thackeray on his 80th birthday, at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai, June 18, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

He was admitted to the HN Reliance Foundation hospital, Mumbai, on Wednesday for treatment purposes.

Following the Maharashtra political crisis, rebel Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde was expected to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari claiming to have the support of 40 legislators.

Thirty-three Shiv Sena and seven independent MLAs, led by rebel party leader and Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Eknath Shinde, arrived at a luxury hotel in Guwahati in Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled Assam on Wednesday. The revolt in the Shiv Sena has given rise to speculation that Shinde along with other MLAs might join the BJP in a bid to topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

The Shiv Sena MLAs are now staying at Radisson Blu Hotel in the city.

"A total of 40 MLAs are present here. We will carry Balasaheb Thackeray's Hindutva," said Shinde after arriving in Guwahati.

The Shiv Sena MLAs were received by BJP legislator Sushanta Borgohain and BJP member of Parliament Pallab Lochan Das at Guwahati airport.

"I came to receive them (Shiv Sena MLAs from Surat, Gujarat). I have not counted how many MLAs have arrived. I came here for personal relations. They have not disclosed any programme," Borgohain said.

When Nationalist Congress chief Sharad Pawar was asked about the crisis in the MVA, he termed the turmoil as "an internal matter of the Sena".

Pawar also said he remains fully committed to the three-party government. He also ruled out any tie-up with the opposition BJP.

Even the Congress deputed its senior leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath as All India Congress Committee observer in the state on Tuesday to end the crisis.

Shinde along with other Shiv Sena legislators were staying in a hotel in Surat following the cross-voting in Maharashtra legislative council polls and took flight early on Wednesday to reach Guwahati.

Amid the political turmoil in the MVA government, Maharashtra Congress MLAs held a meeting at legislature party leader Balasaheb Thorat's residence in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The BJP and Shiv Sena were allies till 2019 when, after contesting the Maharashtra assembly elections together, both parted ways over the issue of the chief minister’s post.

Following days of political impasse and high-voltage drama, the Shiv Sena finally formed the government along with the Congress and NCP, with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray heading the alliance government.