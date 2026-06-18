Amid Shiv Sena-UBT goes into crucial meet amid rebellion by MPs

As the Shiv Sena-UBT faces a critical parliamentary meeting in New Delhi, the party leadership under Uddhav Thackeray is working to avert a potential split by dissident MPs and maintain its parliamentary strength.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena-UBT's member of Parliament Sanjay Raut addresses a press conference, June 17, 2026, New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Shiv Sena-UBT has called a crucial parliamentary party meeting in New Delhi on June 18.

The meeting aims to prevent dissident MPs from forming a separate group and merging with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

A whip has been issued, making attendance mandatory to pave the way for disqualification proceedings against rebels.

At least two-thirds of the nine Shiv Sena-UBT MPs are needed to form a separate bloc.

Rebel MPs reportedly met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, claiming support of six MPs, while the UBT camp denies this.

A crucial meeting of the Shiv Sena-UBT Parliamentary Party in New Delhi on June 18 will determine whether the bid by dissident MPs to form a separate group will succeed, coming just a day after a whip was issued directing lawmakers to attend the meet.

The move was initiated after heightened speculation that a section of rebel Shiv Sena-UBT MPs was planning to form a separate group in the Lok Sabha and later merge with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Shiv Sena-UBT Issues Whip Amidst Split Fears

The Shiv Sena-UBT, headed by former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, issued a whip on June 17 directing its MPs to attend the meeting in the national capital to discuss important issues, aimed at paving the way for disqualification proceedings against rebel leaders.

The meeting will take place in the party's office in the Parliament Complex at 11 am on June 18.

The Sena-UBT has nine MPs in the Lok Sabha, and at least two-thirds of them would be required to form a separate group.

Apart from Anil Desai, Rajabhau Waje and Arvind Sawant, who have pledged support to the Uddhav camp, the other six MPs are Sanjay Patil, Sanjay Deshmukh, Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Nagesh Patil-Ashtikar and Sanjay Jadhav. Even if one MP from the dissident group participates in the meeting, it cannot be recognised as a separate bloc.

Rebel Faction Claims Support, Speaker Informed

MP Arvind Sawant has urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla not to grant recognition to any "breakaway" group claiming to represent the party.

Amid the escalating crisis, a group of rebel Shiv Sena-UBT leaders is learnt to have met speaker Om Birla informally on June 17, claiming the support of six of the party's nine MPs in the lower house, according to sources.

June 18y's high-stakes meeting in Delhi will legally and physically define whether Uddhav Thackeray retains his parliamentary strength or faces another devastating party division, the third since Raj Thackeray split Shiv Sena in 2006.

Sources in Sena-UBT said the rival camp still doesn't have the support of six MPs.

Second Shiv Sena rebellion in four years

The Sena-UBT is staring at a second major rebellion after four years, when Eknath Shinde walked out with several MLAs.

On June 17, Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut alleged that some MPs of his party were being offered "Rs 50 crore" and dared the rebels to quit if they want to switch sides, saying workers of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party toiled for their victory.

In a swift counter-offensive to contain the damage, the party high command issued a mandatory three-line whip, summoning an emergency parliamentary party meeting in New Delhi on June 18 to force a showdown where the MPs will have to mark their presence physically.