Amid row, Sukhu calls Kangana 'daughter of Himachal'

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu called Kangana Ranaut the 'daughter of Himachal' amid the backlash the Congress is facing over a purportedly objectionable post against the actress-turned politician.

IMAGE: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut offers prayers at Somnath Temple. Photograph: ANI Photo

The row started after a purported post by Supriya Shrinate on Monday, featuring a picture of Ranaut dressed in a corset top with an objectionable caption, was widely shared on social media.

The post has since been deleted after a hue and cry from several BJP leaders and others.

Supriya Shrinate also claimed that her social media handle had been hacked and misused and she would never demean another woman.

Ranaut has been fielded by the BJP from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh for the upcoming general elections.

"She (Kangana Ranaut) is the daughter of Himachal. Her parents live here. Her father was made the General Secretary of Congress in Mandi...," CM Sukhu told reporters in Shimla on Tuesday

Replying to a query, the CM said, "We started Mahila Samman Nidhi by distributing Rs 1500 among the women and many other schemes."

Several BJP leaders have come out in support of the actress-turned politician and criticised the Congress.