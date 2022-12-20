News
Amid reports of discontent among Goa MLAs, BJP says...

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 20, 2022 15:00 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Goa on Tuesday rubbished reports that eight MLAs from the Congress who had joined the party were unhappy about not being accommodated in the state cabinet and on any position in the government.

Photograph: Supreet Sapkal/ANI Photo

Speaking to reporters in Panaji, the BJP's Goa desk in-charge C T Ravi said there was no discontent among the eight MLAs who joined the party earlier this year.

A section of media had reported that a few of the eight MLAs were unhappy about not being inducted into the cabinet after joining the BJP.

 

"I don't know whether there was any understanding or demand to accommodate these MLAs in the state government. I know that they are very happy in the BJP," the Ravi said after attending the BJP's core committee meeting here.

When asked if there will be a cabinet reshuffle and any of these MLAs would be inducted in the ministry, the BJP leader said, "It is the chief minister's prerogative to decide who should be inducted in the cabinet."

All the eight MLAs will be given responsibility in the organisation, he said.

"The BJP works for the happiness of people and not of any individual," Ravi said.

In September, MLAs Digambar Kamat, Michael Lobo, Delilah Lobo, Kedar Naik, Rajesh Phaldesai, Sankalp Amonkar, Rudolf Fernandes and Aleixo Sequeira had joined the BJP after passing a resolution in a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party.

The BJP retained power in the 40-member Goa Assembly after the elections in March this year.

