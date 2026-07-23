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Amid protests, Modi says won't spare those who...

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra July 23, 2026 10:07 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced stringent measures, including the establishment of fast-track courts, to combat exam paper leaks and protect the future of India's youth, following widespread protests over the NEET paper leak.

Modi announces measures against paper leak

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister J P Nadda, and other NDA leaders during the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Parliamentary Party Meeting. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Prime Minister Modi prioritises the welfare and future of India's youth.
  • The government will not spare anyone attempting to harm students' futures through paper leaks.
  • Fast-track courts are being established to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in exam paper leaks.
  • PM Modi has directed authorities to take all necessary steps to address the issue of paper leaks.
  • These measures are part of ongoing efforts to safeguard students' interests.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the welfare and interest of the country's youth is the top priority of the government and anyone trying to harm their future will not be spared.

Government's Firm Stance On Exam Integrity

Amid continuing protests by youths over the NEET paper leak, the prime minister also said that the government has decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks.

 

'Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared,' Modi said in a post on X.

He said he has directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps on the issue of paper leaks.

'This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students,' the PM said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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narendra modineet paper leakfast-track courtsyouth welfareexam integrity

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