Amid Maha drama, uncertainties remain over cabinet expansion

Amid Maha drama, uncertainties remain over cabinet expansion

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 07, 2023 16:28 IST
The monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature will be held from July 17 to August 4. The decision was taken on Friday at a meeting of the Assembly's Business Advisory Committee (BAC).

IMAGE: Maharashtra governor Ramesh Bais with CM Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis during the swearing-in ceremony of Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar as the second deputy CM and eight MLAs as the state ministers, at Raj Bhavan, in Mumbai on Sunday, July 2, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Nationalist Congress Party leader Chhagan Bhujbal who joined the government on Sunday were present at the meeting along with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Sources in the BJP said the expansion of the cabinet was unlikely before the session though the allocation of portfolios to the NCP ministers might happen in the coming days.

A senior BJP leader said the council of ministers might comprise only cabinet ministers and no ministers of state.

 

However, a leader from the Shinde-led Shiv Sena said the cabinet expansion could happen in a day or two.

“Both BJP and Shiv Sena members will be accommodated,” he said.

There has been speculation about restlessness in the Shinde camp after the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction became a part of the ruling alliance.

According to sources in the Nationalist Congress Party, which was split after Ajit Pawar and his supporters broke away, 19 MLAs have given affidavits saying they stand by party founder Sharad Pawar.

Six MLAs have sent messages asserting that they continue to be in the Sharad Pawar faction, the sources said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
More like this

'Ajit Pawar can't escape from BJP's cage'

'Ajit Pawar can't escape from BJP's cage'

What Led Ajit Pawar To Ditch Uncle?

What Led Ajit Pawar To Ditch Uncle?

