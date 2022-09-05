Amid Jharkhand crisis, Hemant Soren to seek trust vote today

Amid suspense over continuation of the Jharkhand Chief Minister as an MLA, Hemant Soren will seek a vote of trust during the special session of the assembly on Monday.

IMAGE: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren addresses media after a state Cabinet meeting, in Ranchi. Photograph: PTI Photo

As per a letter sent to the MLAs by the assembly secretariat, the chief minister has expressed his willingness to move a motion of confidence to prove his majority.

At least 30 MLAs of the ruling United Progressive Alliance coalition, who were camping at a resort near Raipur since August 30, returned to Ranchi on Sunday to attend the special session of the assembly.

Fearing poaching of its MLAs by the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party to topple the government, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led UPA alliance had shifted the legislators to a luxurious resort in Nava Raipur.

Meanwhile, Soren on Sunday evening told reporters that the opposition was 'hatching a conspiracy' against the Jharkhand government, but asserted it will not be successful in any such attempt.

Following a petition by the BJP seeking Soren's disqualification from the Assembly in an office of profit case, the Election Commission sent its decision to Governor Ramesh Bais on August 25, sparking a political crisis in the state.

Though the EC's decision has not yet been made official, there is a buzz that the poll panel has recommended the chief minister's disqualification as an MLA.

The ruling United Progressive Alliance has asserted that disqualification of the CM as an MLA will not affect the government, as the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress-Rashtriya Janata Dal coalition enjoys an absolute majority in the 81-member House.

After a meeting with the UPA MLAs on September 1 on the issue, the governor went to Delhi on Friday, triggering further speculation.

Raj Bhavan sources, however, said it was a 'personal visit' for a medical check-up and he is likely to return to Jharkhand on Sunday.

The JMM, the largest party, has 30 MLAs, the Congress 18 legislators, and the Rashtriya Janata Dal one.

The main Opposition BJP has 26 MLAs in the House.