Amid chants, gulal, Mumbai bids farewell to Lord Ganesha

Mumbai vibrated with devotion and vibrant celebrations as thousands of devotees participated in grand Ganesh immersion processions on Anant Chaturdashi, bidding an emotional farewell to Lord Ganesh after the 12-day festival.

IMAGE: Devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesh. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Mumbai observed Anant Chaturdashi with grand Ganesh immersion processions, marking the culmination of the 12-day festival.

Devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesh amidst energetic chants of "Ganpati Bappa Morya," traditional dhol-tasha music, and showers of gulal and flower petals.

Prominent mandals like Mumbaicha Raja, Curry Roadcha Kaivari, and Parelcha Raja participated in the processions, with Lalbaugcha Raja and Chinchpokalicha Chintamani scheduled for later.

Elaborate arrangements were made by Mumbai police and BMC, deploying over 24,000 police personnel and 25,000 civic staffers to ensure smooth and safe immersions.

Authorities urged devotees to follow safety guidelines, use designated immersion points, and exercise caution, especially regarding blue-button jellyfish and stingrays along the coastline.

Mumbai's air reverberated with chants of "Ganpati Bappa Morya" and the rhythmic beats of dhol-tasha on Friday as immersion processions rolled through the city, with devotees bidding an emotional farewell to Lord Ganesh on the final day of the festival.

After traditional puja and aarti in the presence of large numbers of devotees at 'sarvajanik' (community) Ganesh pandals, immersion processions of several prominent mandals began with energetic chants, traditional music and showers of gulal and flower petals. Several other processions are scheduled to begin later in the day.

Anant Chaturdashi Celebrations

The 12-day Ganpati festival culminates on Anant Chaturdashi, when devotees bid farewell to the elephant-headed god by immersing idols in natural water bodies or artificial ponds. The day witnesses colourful and vibrant processions across Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra, with celebrations often continuing until late Friday night and into the early hours of the next day.

A large number of devotees, including women and children, gathered along roads in the Lalbaug-Parel area to watch the colourful immersion processions and 'pushpavrushti' (showering of flower petals on Ganpati idols) and soak in the festive atmosphere.

People from across Mumbai and other parts of the country throng Lalbaug during Ganeshotsav to visit pandals such as the famous Lalbaugcha Raja.

Processions and Safety Measures

Processions of several famous Ganapati idols, including Mumbaicha Raja of Ganesh Galli, Curry Roadcha Kaivari, Parelcha Raja, Mahaganapati of Kalachowki and Ganapati of Tejukaya Mansion, took to the roads in the area before 11 am.

However, the idols of other famous mandals, including Lalbaugcha Raja and Chinchpokalicha Chintamani, had not been taken out of their pandals till then.

After pushpavrushti at Shroff Building in Lalbaug, the Ganpati idols will proceed towards Girgaon Chowpatty and Dadar Chowpatty, two of the city's major immersion locations, as well as other immersion sites. In other parts of Mumbai too, immersion processions began with enthusiasm. In Borivali, the procession of 'Upnagar cha Raja' was also heading towards an immersion point.

Several processions were accompanied by traditional dhol-tasha troupes, while devotees danced and chanted devotional songs. The Mumbai police and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have made elaborate arrangements to facilitate idol immersions.

More than 24,000 police personnel will be on duty during the day to regulate traffic and ensure the smooth movement of processions, while the BMC has deployed 25,000 staffers, officials said.

The civic body has made arrangements for artificial ponds, lifeguards, ambulances, medical teams, cranes and other emergency services.

The authorities have appealed to devotees to follow safety guidelines, use designated immersion points and cooperate with police and civic personnel during the processions.

The BMC has also urged citizens to exercise caution while entering the sea for immersion and follow instructions of civic and police authorities, particularly in view of the presence of blue-button jellyfish and stingrays along the coastline.