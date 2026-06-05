Amethi Teenager Found Murdered After Birthday Party

Police in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, are investigating the brutal murder of a 15-year-old boy whose body was found with his throat slit after he attended a birthday party.

Key Points A 15-year-old boy was found murdered with his throat slit in a village in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh.

The victim, identified as Arendra, had attended a birthday party at a neighbour's house the night before.

His body was discovered in a field the following morning, indicating he was killed with a sharp-edged weapon.

Police have registered a case based on the father's complaint and formed teams to trace and arrest the accused.

A 15-year-old boy was allegedly murdered by having his throat slit in a village within the Jais area of Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district, police said on Friday.

Investigation Underway in Amethi Murder Case

The deceased, identified as Arendra, a resident of Pure Bakshi Bahadurpur village, had gone to attend a birthday party at his neighbour Amrit Lal's house on Thursday night, police said.

According to the boy's father, Jageshwar, music and dance continued at the party till around midnight. After returning home, Arendra later accompanied Amrit Lal's daughter when she came to call him for dinner. However, he did not return afterwards.

The boy's body was found in a field away from the village on Friday morning. Police said he had been killed with a sharp-edged weapon.

Jais police station in-charge Inspector Amarendra Singh said, "The body has been sent for post-mortem examination."

A case is being registered against the accused named in the complaint filed by the victim's father, the inspector said, adding that police teams have been formed to trace and arrest the accused.