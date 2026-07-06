America Marks 250 Years In Spectacular Style

Glimpses of America's 250th Independence Day celebrations across cities.

Fireworks, rallies, drone shows and patriotic gatherings marked the historic milestone from coast to coast.

IMAGE: Fireworks illuminate the Brooklyn Bridge as the United States celebrates its 250th anniversary on Independence Day in New York City, July 4, 2026. Photograph: Angelina Katsanis/Reuters

Key Points The United States celebrated its 250th Independence Day with nationwide fireworks, rallies, concerts and public events.

Major celebrations unfolded in New York, Washington, Miami and San Francisco, drawing thousands of spectators.

Drone displays, military tributes and patriotic gatherings highlighted one of America's most significant national milestones.

IMAGE: Macy's Fourth of July fireworks burst over Bayonne, New Jersey, during America's 250th Independence Day celebrations. Photograph: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

IMAGE: Macy's iconic fireworks display lights up the New York City skyline during the nation's 250th Independence Day celebrations. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

IMAGE: Spectators gather to watch Macy's Fourth of July fireworks in New York City during the 250th anniversary celebrations. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

IMAGE: A spectator wearing a hat in US flag colours watches the fireworks from the Brooklyn Bridge Marina in New York City. Photograph: Heather Khalifa/Reuters

IMAGE: Fireworks viewed from Liberty State Park in New Jersey celebrate America's 250th Independence Day. Photograph: Adam Gray/Reuters

IMAGE: Fireworks are launched directly from the Brooklyn Bridge during Independence Day celebrations in New York City. Photograph: Angelina Katsanis/Reuters

Celebrations Stretch From Coast To Coast

IMAGE: Drones create an image of Uncle Sam during the FIFA Fan Fest celebration in Miami. Photograph: Marco Bello/Reuters

IMAGE: Fireworks illuminate the Golden Gate Bridge during America's 250th Independence Day celebrations in San Francisco. Photograph: Manuel Orbegozo/Reuters

IMAGE: A person sets off handheld fireworks outside the Brooklyn Bridge Park during Independence Day festivities in New York City. Photograph: Angelina Katsanis/Reuters

IMAGE: Spectators watch the Freedom 250 Salute to America fireworks display in Washington, DC, featuring an attempt at a record-breaking fireworks show. Photograph: Cheney Orr/Reuters

Washington Hosts Freedom 250 Events

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump watches fireworks during the Freedom 250 Salute to America celebration in Washington, DC. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

IMAGE: Trump addresses a Fourth of July rally on the National Mall marking the 250th anniversary of US independence. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

IMAGE: Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after the Fourth of July rally on the National Mall in Washington, DC. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

IMAGE: Thousands attend the Fourth of July rally on the National Mall marking the 250th anniversary of US independence. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

Patriotic Crowds Fill The National Mall

IMAGE: People gather ahead of the Fourth of July rally in Washington, DC, celebrating America's 250th anniversary. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

IMAGE: A spectator records Air Force One flying over the National Mall during Independence Day celebrations in Washington, DC. Photograph: Nathan Howard

IMAGE: US Navy sailors dance outside a Taco Bell in Times Square in New York City during Independence Day celebration. Photograph: Bing Guan/Reuters

IMAGE: Visitors wait for the drone show at the FIFA Fan Fest celebrating America's 250th anniversary in Miami. Photograph: Marco Bello/Reuters

IMAGE: A law enforcement officer asks attendees to evacuate as stormy weather approaches before the Fourth of July rally in Washington, DC. Photograph: Nathan Howard/Reuters

IMAGE: US veterans stand on stage during the Fourth of July rally on the National Mall in Washington, DC. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Honouring Service And Exploration

IMAGE: NASA's Artemis II astronauts and Apollo 17 astronaut Jack Schmitt join the Fourth of July rally in Washington, DC. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

IMAGE: Visitors cool off above a subway grate during the Great American State Fair on the National Mall in Washington, DC. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

IMAGE: Members of the US Navy Leap Frogs parachute team descend during celebrations marking the nation's 250th anniversary in Washington, DC. Photograph: Eric Lee/Reuters

A Grand Finale Across America

IMAGE: Performers entertain the crowd during the FIFA Fan Fest on Independence Day in Miami, celebrating America's 250th anniversary. Photograph: Marco Bello/Reuters

Photographs curated and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff