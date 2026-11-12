'America didn't start war with Iran': Trump wants 'total victory'

US President Donald Trump staunchly defended his administration's approach to Iran, asserting that the US did not initiate the conflict and has been fighting back against Tehran's decades-long aggression to achieve a "total victory" and prevent nuclear proliferation.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump attends a Veterans Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, November 11, 2026. Photograph: Kylie Cooper/Reuters

Key Points Donald Trump asserted that the United States did not initiate war with Iran, stating that Iran has been waging war against America since 1979.

Trump defended his administration's military actions, claiming the US fought back and significantly damaged Iran's capabilities.

The former President emphasised that the US sought a "total victory" in the conflict, not a partial outcome.

Trump highlighted that the US prevented Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, referencing the use of B-2 bombers.

He predicted the conflict would end soon, leading to a safer and more peaceful world.

The United States did not initiate the war with Iran, asserting that Tehran had been waging war against America since 1979, as he defended his administration's military action against the country and said Washington wanted to secure a "total victory" rather than settle for a partial outcome.

Trump's Defence Of US Actions

Speaking during the 2026 National Veterans Day Ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, Trump said the United States had fought back against Iran and claimed that American military operations had significantly damaged the country's capabilities.

"America did not start a war with Iran. Iran has been waging war in America since 1979. This should have been taken care of a long time ago," Trump said.

Defending his administration's approach to the ongoing West Asia conflict, the US President said that Washington had responded militarily and had emerged victorious, while emphasising that the objective was to ensure a complete outcome.

Aiming For Total Victory

"Under this administration and it was about time somebody fought back. All of us fought back. We fought back and we seriously fought back and we won. It's just a question of, wouldn't we want to end it? We want to make sure we have a total victory, not a 93 per cent victory. It's going to be total. It'll take them 25 years to rebuild back what we have destroyed. And hopefully we won't have to destroy any more of that country. We've got a lot of work to do to put it back," Trump said.

Referring to the US military's use of B-2 bombers to deter Iran's nuclear programme, Trump said that Washington had prevented Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

Preventing Nuclear Weapons

"Iran, where we stopped them from having a nuclear weapon, the B2 bombers – they took them out. We began operations against Iran 7 months ago, of which only a few weeks were active hard fighting. We lost 18 beautiful souls. But when this conflict is over, and it will be soon, the entire world will be a much safer and better place, a more peaceful place, and a place without the kind of danger that we had to suffer," the US President said.