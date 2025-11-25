Ambulance driver abandons woman, newborn on road in Palghar

A woman was forced to walk 2 km with her newborn after an ambulance driver allegedly abandoned her on a road in Maharashtra's Palghar district, prompting authorities to launch a probe into the matter, officials said on Tuesday.

Image used only for representational purposes.

Savita Barat (20), from Amla village, was admitted to Mokhada Rural Hospital on November 19 and later shifted to Jawhar Kutir (cottage) hospital, where she delivered the child the same day.

On November 24, while being transported home after discharge, the ambulance driver allegedly halted the vehicle 2 km before her village in Mokhada taluka, and left her behind, as per the officials.

The woman carrying the newborn, accompanied by her mother and mother-in-law, walked the remaining distance as they had no other option.

The woman's family expressed anger over the incident.

"A probe has been initiated against the ambulance driver. Suitable action will be taken after the report," taluka health officer Dr Bhausaheb Chattar told PTI.

He said that after they came to know about the incident, a medical team was immediately sent to the woman's residence.

"We enquired about the mother and child. Both are safe," Dr Chattar said, adding that initial information suggested the drop-off happened "as per the request of relatives," a claim which was under verification.