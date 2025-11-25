HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Ambulance driver abandons woman, newborn on road in Palghar

Ambulance driver abandons woman, newborn on road in Palghar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 25, 2025 12:02 IST

x

A woman was forced to walk 2 km with her newborn after an ambulance driver allegedly abandoned her on a road in Maharashtra's Palghar district, prompting authorities to launch a probe into the matter, officials said on Tuesday.

Image used only for representational purposes.

Savita Barat (20), from Amla village, was admitted to Mokhada Rural Hospital on November 19 and later shifted to Jawhar Kutir (cottage) hospital, where she delivered the child the same day.

On November 24, while being transported home after discharge, the ambulance driver allegedly halted the vehicle 2 km before her village in Mokhada taluka, and left her behind, as per the officials.

 

The woman carrying the newborn, accompanied by her mother and mother-in-law, walked the remaining distance as they had no other option.

The woman's family expressed anger over the incident.

"A probe has been initiated against the ambulance driver. Suitable action will be taken after the report," taluka health officer Dr Bhausaheb Chattar told PTI.

He said that after they came to know about the incident, a medical team was immediately sent to the woman's residence.

"We enquired about the mother and child. Both are safe," Dr Chattar said, adding that initial information suggested the drop-off happened "as per the request of relatives," a claim which was under verification.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Delhi gets new ambulances, organ donation portal
Delhi gets new ambulances, organ donation portal
Why is an ambulance stopped for a politician's convoy?
Why is an ambulance stopped for a politician's convoy?
'Ambulance couple' go the extra mile during Covid
'Ambulance couple' go the extra mile during Covid
Kerala couple weds in hospital after bride hurt in accident
Kerala couple weds in hospital after bride hurt in accident
Man forced to carry son's body on bike in Andhra
Man forced to carry son's body on bike in Andhra

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Unhygienic Habits That Might Make You Sick

webstory image 2

Dahi Undi: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Round The World On A Biscuit Tour

VIDEOS

Vaishno Devi College Row Admission will be done based only on merit,not on religion J&K CM Omar3:00

Vaishno Devi College Row Admission will be done based...

Explained The Spiritual Significance of Dhwaj Sthapna in Ram Temple5:58

Explained The Spiritual Significance of Dhwaj Sthapna in...

Fadnavis highlights major Mumbai Infra Plans at IIMUN Youth Event says Trailer Tha Picture Baaki Hai3:00

Fadnavis highlights major Mumbai Infra Plans at IIMUN...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO