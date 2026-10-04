Ambulance carrying soldier's body crashes; 3 of his family members, driver killed

A devastating accident on the Purvanchal Expressway has claimed the lives of four individuals, including three family members of an Army Subedar Major and the ambulance driver, highlighting the dangers of highway travel.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A tragic accident on the Purvanchal Expressway resulted in four fatalities, including three family members of an Army Subedar Major and the ambulance driver.

The Army ambulance was transporting the remains of Subedar Major Satyawan from Chandigarh to his native village in Deoria district, Uttar Pradesh.

The collision occurred when the ambulance rammed into a stationary truck near the 79.6 km-mark in the Haliyapur area.

Victims identified include Gaurav Singh (Subedar's son), Rajan Chaudhary (Subedar's brother), Ram Samujh Singh (Subedar's nephew), and ambulance driver Jaspal.

Police are investigating the incident, and the remains of Subedar Major Satyawan are being held pending further arrangements.

An Army ambulance carrying the remains of a subedar-major collided with a stationary truck on the Purvanchal Expressway in Sultanpur on Sunday, leaving three of his family and the driver dead, police said.

Details Of The Tragic Collision

The last remains was being brought to his native village in Deoria district in Uttar Pradesh from Chandigarh when the accident took place around 8 am near 79.6 km-mark of the expressway in the Haliyapur area, close to the Ayodhya-Sultanpur border, they said.

Subedar Major Satyawan's son, brother and nephew and the ambulance driver died in the accident.

Gaurav Singh (28), son of the soldier, and the ambulance driver, Jaspal (30), died on the spot, while Rajan Chaudhary (35), the soldier's brother, and nephew Ram Samujh Singh (40) succumbed to their injuries during treatment at a hospital in Pithla-Kumarganj in Ayodhya district, police said.

According to police, the ambulance went out of control and rammed into a truck parked on the side of the road.

The impact severely damaged the ambulance.

The four were accompanying the remains of Subedar Major Satyawan, a resident of Galiya Dudhailla village in the Rudrapur area in Deoria district.

Investigation And Aftermath

Police took the bodies into custody and sent them for a post-mortem examination. The families of the deceased have been informed, officials said.

The remains of Subedar Major Satyawan have been kept at the Haliyapur police station premises pending further arrangements.

Sultanpur Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal said District Magistrate Indrajeet Singh and he visited the spot after receiving information about the accident.