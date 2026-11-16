Outrage After Ambedkar Statue Damaged In UP Village

Unidentified individuals allegedly damaged a statue of B R Ambedkar in Devra village, Jhansi, on Monday, prompting a police investigation and efforts to restore the monument amidst local outrage.

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Key Points A statue of B R Ambedkar was allegedly damaged by unidentified individuals in Devra village, Jhansi, on Monday.

The incident led to anger among local residents, requiring police and administrative officials to pacify them.

Authorities have registered a case against unidentified persons and launched an investigation, including reviewing CCTV footage.

Officials have initiated steps to restore the damaged statue, and the situation in the area is currently peaceful.

A statue of B R Ambedkar was allegedly damaged by unidentified individuals in Devra village in the Chirgaon area here on Monday, prompting police and administrative officials to rush to the spot and initiate restoration work, officials said.

Police Launch Investigation Into Vandalism

The incident triggered anger among local residents, following which police and administrative officials reached the spot and pacified the villagers, assuring them that efforts were being made to reinstall the statue.

Police have registered a case against unidentified persons and launched an investigation to identify those involved. CCTV footage from the surrounding area is being examined, officials said.

Circle Officer Sunil Kumar Sharma said police received information about the damage to the Ambedkar statue by unidentified persons in Devra village.

Officials immediately reached the spot, assessed the situation and initiated steps to restore the statue, he said.

Police have received a complaint from villagers and begun an investigation. The accused would be arrested soon, Sharma said.

The situation in the area is currently peaceful, he added.