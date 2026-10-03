Police Officer Attacked While Intervening In Scuffle, Critical

Ambala's Naggal police station SHO Suresh Kumar is in critical condition after being brutally attacked by a group of youths with knives and bricks while bravely intervening in a scuffle on the Ambala-Hisar highway.

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Key Points Ambala SHO Suresh Kumar was critically injured after being attacked by youths.

The incident occurred late Friday night when Kumar intervened in a scuffle on the Ambala-Hisar highway.

Assailants used knives and bricks, causing injuries to Kumar's neck, arm, thumb, and head.

Kumar is in critical condition and has been referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh.

Police have launched an investigation to apprehend the accused.

A station house officer was injured after being attacked by a group of youths while intervening in a scuffle during a patrol in Matherei village on the Ambala-Hisar highway, police said on Saturday.

SHO Critically Injured After Intervention

The incident took place late Friday night when Suresh Kumar, SHO of Naggal police station, intervened in a scuffle involving the youths, they said.

The assailants allegedly attacked Kumar with knives and bricks before fleeing the spot.

Kumar sustained injuries to his neck, arm, thumb and head and was initially taken to Civil Hospital, Ambala City, for treatment. He was later referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, in his critical condition, police said.

Senior police officials and former minister Aseem Goel visited the Civil Hospital to inquire about the SHO's condition.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Vijay Kumar said Kumar had risked his own life to save a young man.

An investigation is underway and efforts are being made to apprehend the accused, the police said.