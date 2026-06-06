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Home  » News » Jalna Tehsildar Arrested In Rs 6.4 Lakh Bribery Case

Jalna Tehsildar Arrested In Rs 6.4 Lakh Bribery Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 06, 2026 20:46 IST

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Maharashtra's Anti Corruption Bureau has arrested Tehsildar Vijay Chavan in Jalna for allegedly accepting a substantial Rs 6.40 lakh bribe from a sand transporter, highlighting ongoing efforts against corruption in public service.

Key Points

  • Maharashtra Tehsildar Vijay Chavan was arrested for accepting a Rs 6.40 lakh bribe from a sand transporter.
  • The bribe was demanded to overlook illegal sand excavation and transportation activities in the Gondi area.
  • Chavan had initially sought Rs 7 lakh per month but reduced the amount to Rs 6.40 lakh after negotiations.
  • He was previously suspended in 2014 for procedural lapses in a land mutation and sale case.

A tehsildar in Maharashtra's Jalna district was nabbed on Saturday evening while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 6.40 lakh from a sand transporter, an Anti Corruption Bureau official said.

Tehsildar Caught In Bribery Sting

Ambad tehsildar Vijay Chavan had sought Rs 7 lakh per month for not taking action in connection with a earth mover and six trucks being deployed for sand excavation and transportation in Gondi area here, the official said.

 

"Chavan, who made the bribe demand on May 26, later reduced the amount to Rs 6.40 lakh after negotiations. He could not accept the money earlier as he was busy with official duties, including the quota agitation that was underway here recently. On Saturday evening, he was held while accepting Rs 6.40 lakh at his residence in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar," he said.

The process of a registering a case is underway at Satara police station in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, informed ACB Deputy Superintendent of Police Sopan Chitampalle.

Sources said Chavan was suspended in 2014 by the state government for allegedly proceeding with action in the Abdimandi land mutation and sale case without informing the district collector. He was serving as tehsildar in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar at the time, they added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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