HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Amazon Directors Get Relief in Illegal Abortion Pill Sale Case

Amazon Directors Get Relief in Illegal Abortion Pill Sale Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 11, 2026 20:24 IST

x

An Indian court has quashed notices against Amazon directors in a case involving the online sale of abortion pills, clarifying Amazon's role as a platform and not the seller, raising questions about online pharmacy regulations.

Key Points

  • Mumbai court quashes notices against Amazon directors, stating Amazon is a platform, not the seller, in the illegal online sale of abortion pills.
  • The court found the magistrate's order 'perverse' for not following legal procedure in the case involving the sale of abortion pills on Amazon.
  • Amazon had an agreement with Gurunanak Enterprises, the seller, prohibiting the sale of restricted drugs on its platform.
  • The complaint alleged abortion pills were sold on Amazon without requiring a doctor's prescription, violating the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

A sessions court here has quashed notices issued by a magistrate against two directors of Amazon Seller Services Private Limited for illegal online sale of abortion pills, noting that Amazon was only a platform and not the seller, while terming the lower court's order "perverse".

Additional sessions judge Mujibodeen Shaikh, in a February 4 order, made available on Wednesday, stated that the order issued by the magistrate's court was "perverse, grossly erroneous, and cryptic" as it didn't follow the procedure mandated in law.

 

"Amazon is not the seller but is a platform. Gurunanak Enterprises, registered with Amazon, is the seller of the tablets on the platform of Amazon," it said.

The court noted that Amazon had entered into an agreement with Gurunanak Enterprises, which specifically mentioned that prohibited drugs should not be kept for sale.

Kandula Raghava Rao and Noorulamin Mohammed Saheb, directors of Amazon Seller Services Private Limited (ASSPL), had challenged a notice issued by a magistrate court based on a complaint by the Food and Drugs Administration for alleged violation of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and Information Technology Act.

The complainant placed the order for abortion tablets on the Amazon platform, which purportedly did not ask doctor's prescription and delivered pills.

As per the complaint lodged against Gurunanak Enterprises as well as ASSPL directors, abortion pills displayed with the names "Woman Abortion Pills" and "Safe Abort Tablets" were available on the portal of the e-retail giant.

Rao and Saheb challenged the magistrate's order on the ground that it was illegal, arguing that the magistrate ought to have carried out an inquiry himself or directed the police.

They further claimed that the magistrate's order was cryptic, vague, and devoid of valid reasons.

While quashing the "perverse, grossly erroneous and cryptic" order of the magistrate's court, sessions court judge Shaikh noted that it did not follow the procedure mandated in law.

The magistrate ought to have postponed issuance of notice and directed an investigation by police or inquired into the case himself, the sessions court said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Amazon, Flipkart among 20 e-tailers get notices for selling drugs sans licence
Amazon, Flipkart among 20 e-tailers get notices for selling drugs sans licence
'Amazon bypassing Indian law'
'Amazon bypassing Indian law'
Complaint against Amazon disposed
Complaint against Amazon disposed
Stop this showy nationalism!
Stop this showy nationalism!
DCW, police issue notices to Flipkart, Amazon over Delhi acid attack
DCW, police issue notices to Flipkart, Amazon over Delhi acid attack

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10-Min Probiotic Recipe: Bhaat Kanji

webstory image 2

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

webstory image 3

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

VIDEOS

Watch: US Bombs Iran's Mine-Laying Ships Near Hormuz0:35

Watch: US Bombs Iran's Mine-Laying Ships Near Hormuz

Mrunal Thakur Steals the Spotlight in a Bold Black Style Moment0:39

Mrunal Thakur Steals the Spotlight in a Bold Black Style...

Taranjit Singh Sandhu sworn in as Lieutenant Governor of Delhi0:45

Taranjit Singh Sandhu sworn in as Lieutenant Governor of...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO