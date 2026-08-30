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Amarnath Yatra Concludes For 2026

By UMAR GANIE August 30, 2026 10:04 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Mahant Deependra Giri reached the Amarnath cave shrine on August 28, 2026, leading the Chhari Mubarak after a traditional journey through the Himalayas via Pahalgam, Chandanwari, Sheshnag, and Panchtarni, culminating in the final puja on Shravan Purnima.

Mahant Deepindra Giri along with sadhus, carrying the holy mace of Lord Shiva, proceed towards the Amarnath Cave Shrine

IMAGE: Mahant Deepindra Giri, head priest and custodian of the Chhari Mubarak, along with sadhus, carrying the holy mace of Lord Shiva, proceeds towards the Amarnath cave shrine at an altitude of 14,800 feet. All photographs: Umar Ganie/Rediff

 

 

Sadhus with holy mace

IMAGE: Sadhus accompany the holy mace of Lord Shiva during the yatra to the Amarnath shrine.

 

Chhari Mubarak yatra

IMAGE: The Chhari Mubarak procession makes its way towards the Amarnath shrine.

 

Chhari Mubarak yatra

IMAGE: Devotees join the yatra alongside priests and sadhus carrying the holy mace of Lord Shiva.

 

Chhari Mubarak yatra

IMAGE: The holy mace of Lord Shiva carried by Mahant Deepindra Giri and sadhus during the Amarnath Yatra.

 

Procession at altitude

IMAGE: The Chhari Mubarak procession continues its journey towards the shrine at 14,800 feet.

 

Chhari Mubarak yatra

IMAGE: Mahant Deepindra Giri and other sadhus carrying the holy mace of Lord Shiva arrives near the Amarnath shrine.

 

Sadhus in procession

IMAGE: Sadhus walk in procession with the holy mace during the Amarnath Yatra.

 

Chhari Mubarak yatra

IMAGE: Mahant Deepindra Giri meets the priests who performed daily rituals at the Amarnath shrine. here and below.

 

Holy mace journey

 

 

Amarnath yatra continues

IMAGE: Mahant Deepindra Giri, head priest and custodian of the Chhari Mubarak, performs aarti at the Amarnath shrine.

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff

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