Rediff.com  » News » Amarnath pilgrims jump off moving bus after brakes fail

Amarnath pilgrims jump off moving bus after brakes fail

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 03, 2024 09:17 IST
At least 10 pilgrims returning from the Amarnath yatra were injured when they jumped out of a moving bus in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district after the driver informed them about the failure of its breaks, officials on Tuesday said.

IMAGE: People seen jumping out of the moving bus in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban . Photograph: Video grab

The bus was, however, stopped by the army and police personnel, thus averting a possible accident along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, they said.

The officials said the bus was carrying 40 pilgrims who were returning to Hoshiarpur in Punjab, adding the driver failed to stop the vehicle on reaching Nachlana near Banihal due to failure of its breaks.

 

At least 10 pilgrims, including three women and a child, were hurt when several of the bus occupants jumped out of the moving bus, the officials said.

Noticing the pilgrims jumping out of the moving vehicle, the army troops and police personnel acted swiftly and managed to stop the bus from plunging down into the stream by placing stones beneath the tyres of the vehicle, they said.

The army's Quick Reaction Teams along with ambulance reached the scene and provided medical assistance and first aid to all the injured persons, the officials said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
