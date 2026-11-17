Amarinder Singh's Sonia book event appearance fuels Cong return buzz

Amidst swirling political speculation, former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's presence at Sonia Gandhi's book launch has reignited discussions about his potential return to the Congress party, highlighting his enduring ties with the Gandhi family.

IMAGE: Former Punjab Chief Minister and BJP leader Amarinder Singh at Sonia Gandhi's book launch event in New Delhi, November 16, 2026. Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh attended Sonia Gandhi's book launch on Monday, fuelling speculation about his return to the Congress.

Singh, who left the Congress five years ago, was seated alongside prominent INDIA bloc leaders at the event.

Rahul Gandhi publicly recalled Amarinder Singh's close association with the Gandhi family, sharing a personal anecdote about his parents.

Despite ongoing rumours, Amarinder Singh has denied speculations regarding his rejoining the Congress fold.

Amid speculation about his return to the Congress, former Punjab chief minister and BJP leader Amarinder Singh on Monday attended the formal book launch event of Sonia Gandhi.

Political Speculation Reignites

Singh was seated in the front row with several INDIA bloc leaders, including Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

He left the Congress five years ago after he was removed as the chief minister of Punjab and replaced by Charanjit Singh Channi ahead of the assembly elections in the state.

Singh is learnt to have been miffed with the BJP and there is talk of his return to the Congress fold, even though the ex-chief minister has outrightly denied such speculations.

He also shares a close bond with the Gandhi family since he was known to be an old friend of Rajiv Gandhi during his younger days.

Rahul Gandhi Recalls Family Ties

Interestingly, Rahul Gandhi, during his brief speech at the book launch, also recalled Singh's association with the family and how his father was speaking to Amarinder Singh when he had an argument with his mother, Sonia Gandhi.

"I see Amarinder Singh ji here. You will not believe me when I say this. We saw them (Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi) argue, but we only saw them fight once.

"The coincidence of coincidences - my father was speaking to Amarinder Singh ji on the phone when it happened... That was the only time we ever saw them fight. Papa was speaking to Amarinder Singh, mama was trying to say something, she repeated herself three or four times, and papa got angry and that was the fight," Rahul recalled at the event.

Belonging: A journey of Love, written by Sonia Gandhi, was formally launched by her, with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra by her side at a function here on Monday.