How India's Indigenous Quantum Refrigerator Achieved A Major Milestone

India achieves a significant quantum technology milestone as its indigenous Dilution Refrigerator successfully reaches four Kelvin at the Amaravati Quantum Reference Facility, propelling the nation's capabilities in advanced cryogenic engineering and quantum hardware development.

Key Points India's indigenous Dilution Refrigerator achieved four Kelvin (-269°C) at the Amaravati Quantum Reference Facility.

This milestone signifies a major advancement in India's domestic quantum technology ecosystem and cryogenic engineering.

The 'Made in Amaravati for the World' initiative aims to develop quantum hardware components within India.

Quantum Reference Facilities in Andhra Pradesh provide testbeds for indigenous quantum hardware, including superconducting devices and quantum sensors.

The project is supported by the National Quantum Mission, fostering India's self-reliance in advanced quantum computing.

AQV on Friday announced that its indigenous Dilution Refrigerator successfully reached four Kelvin (-269°C) at the Quantum Reference Facility in Medha Towers here. This exercise marks a milestone in India's efforts to develop a domestic quantum technology ecosystem. The breakthrough advances India's quantum technology aspirations while supporting Andhra Pradesh's efforts to position Amaravati as a centre for advanced technologies.

"The achievement of four Kelvin represents the first major technical milestone from this initiative and demonstrates India's growing capabilities in cryogenic engineering," a press release said.

Genesis Of India's Quantum Hardware Ecosystem

The journey towards the milestone began in September 2025, when scientists, researchers, startup founders and industry leaders met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. During the meeting, they presented an assessment indicating that nearly 85 per cent of the components required for quantum computing infrastructure could potentially be developed within India. Following the assessment, Naidu and IT Minister Nara Lokesh called for the creation of a 'domestic quantum hardware ecosystem' under the vision of 'Made in Amaravati for the World'.

To advance this goal, Amaravati Quantum Valley partnered with Qbit Force and Qubitech to identify opportunities for developing quantum hardware within India, with a focus on cryogenic technologies used in advanced quantum computing.

Quantum Reference Facilities: A National Testbed

The effort led to the establishment of Quantum Reference Facilities at Medha Towers in Amaravati and at a private college in Andhra Pradesh in April 2026. The facilities provide startups, researchers, academic institutions, national laboratories and industry partners access to testing and validation infrastructure for quantum hardware developed in India.

"The Quantum Reference Facility serves as a national testbed and validation platform for quantum technologies," the release said. It added that the facility enables the development, integration, testing and validation of technologies across cryogenic systems, vacuum engineering, control electronics, processor technologies and quantum control systems.

Advancing Cryogenic Capabilities For Quantum Computing

Several indigenous technologies such as precision power supplies, quantum control software, electronic modules and other hardware components are already being evaluated on the platform, it said. Operating at four Kelvin enables the testing of superconducting devices, quantum sensors, cryogenic electronics, single-photon detectors and other components used in quantum computing, communication and sensing technologies.

"The system will continue cooling towards ultra-low millikelvin temperatures required for advanced superconducting quantum computing applications," the press release said, adding that the next phase will support further quantum hardware testing and processor development.

AQV acknowledged the support of the National Quantum Mission and the Department of Science and Technology for advancing India's 'indigenous quantum technology ecosystem'.

"The Quantum Reference Facility serves as a national testbed and validation platform for quantum technologies," the release said. It added that the facility enables the development, integration, testing and validation of technologies across cryogenic systems, vacuum engineering, control electronics, processor technologies and quantum control systems.