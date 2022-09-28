News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Am also symbol of dynastic politics, even Modi can't finish me off: Munde

Am also symbol of dynastic politics, even Modi can't finish me off: Munde

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 28, 2022 20:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Bharatiya Janata Party secretary and former Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde called herself a symbol of dynastic politics and said even Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot finish her off politically if she rules in the hearts of people.

She had made the statement on September 17 during a programme held to mark the birthday of PM Modi.

As her remarks about PM Modi were highlighted by a section of media, Munde on Wednesday alleged "sensationalisation" of news, with her party colleague and state minister Sudhir Mungantiwar saying that her statement was taken out of context.

During the programme, Munde had said, "Modiji wants to end dynastic politics...I am also a symbol of dynastic politics. But nobody can finish me off, not even Modiji, if I rule in your (people's) hearts."

 

At the event, she also urged children to keep a positive frame of mind in any situation and gave the example of PM Modi, saying he overcame all the challenges his childhood. "He did not even have money to buy a school uniform...So there is no harm in dreaming big."

The video clip of Munde's remarks went viral on social media.

Taking to Twitter, Munde on Wednesday said, "My speech was part of various events organised to celebrate the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. There is only one line about PM Modi. If people find time from 'sensationalisation' of news, they do need to see full video of my speech."

"I had made an appeal to people to make their place in the public by new style of politics, instead of using caste or money power. I was mentioning before the kids that we need a good political culture and in that context PM Modiji's name was mentioned," she added.

Mungantiwar, who is Cultural Affairs and Forests Minister, said, "She (Munde) is not unhappy with PM Narendra Modi. Her comments have been taken out of context."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Like Congress, BJP too guilty of dynastic politics?
Like Congress, BJP too guilty of dynastic politics?
Dynastic politics: Modi says he's misunderstood
Dynastic politics: Modi says he's misunderstood
The dangers of dynastic politics in Maharashtra
Lt General Anil Chauhan (retd) appointed next CDS
Lt General Anil Chauhan (retd) appointed next CDS
Rupee sinks 37p to close at all-time low of 81.90/USD
Rupee sinks 37p to close at all-time low of 81.90/USD
Dearness allowance of central govt staff hiked by 4%
Dearness allowance of central govt staff hiked by 4%
Sonia meets Antony, Digvijaya may fight Cong prez poll
Sonia meets Antony, Digvijaya may fight Cong prez poll
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

How controversies SHOOK dynastic politics in India

How controversies SHOOK dynastic politics in India

'Biggest enemy of democracy': PM on dynastic politics

'Biggest enemy of democracy': PM on dynastic politics

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances