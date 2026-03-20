Alvida Jumma Prayers Held Peacefully in Sambhal Under Police Watch

Muslims in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, peacefully observed Alvida Jumma, the last Friday prayers of Ramadan, at Shahi Jama Masjid, praying for peace and harmony under tight security.

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points Muslims in Sambhal observed Alvida Jumma, the last Friday of Ramadan, at Shahi Jama Masjid.

Tight security measures were in place during the Alvida Jumma prayers in Sambhal.

Devotees offered prayers for peace and harmony across the country during Alvida Jumma.

Police will remain deployed for Eid celebrations following the peaceful Alvida Jumma observances.

A large number of Muslims offered prayers at Shahi Jama Masjid here for Alvida Jumma, or farewell prayers, amid tight security arrangements.

Alvida Jumma prayers are observed on the last Friday of Ramzan, marking a significant emotional and spiritual farewell to the holy month.

Security Measures and Peaceful Observance

Additional Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh said the prayers successfully concluded at several mosques, including Sambhal's Shahi Jama Masjid, and comprehensive police security arrangements involving all the station house officers were put in place.

Police personnel will be deployed for Saturday's Eid celebrations as well, he said.

Devotees' Reflections

Akhtar Hussain, who offered namaz at the Shahi Jama Masjid, said, "I offered the Alvida prayers at Shahi Jama Masjid today. I prayed for establishment of peace and harmony across the country."

Muhammad Irfan, another devotee, said the prayers went peacefully and he will celebrate Eid on Saturday.