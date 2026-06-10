Thane Builder Cheated Of Rs 46 Lakh In Aluminium Scrap Fraud

Police in Thane have registered an FIR against a scrap firm owner and two accomplices for allegedly siphoning off 21,000 kg of aluminium worth Rs 46.20 lakh from a prominent builder using an elaborate vehicle modification scheme.

Key Points An FIR has been filed against a Thane scrap firm owner and two others for allegedly defrauding a prominent builder.

Approximately 21,000 kg of aluminium material, valued at Rs 46.20 lakh, was siphoned off.

The accused used a modified transport vehicle with a hidden compartment to execute the fraud.

The case is registered under Section 316(2) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) for criminal breach of trust.

An FIR has been registered against the owner of a scrap firm in Thane district and two others for allegedly cheating a prominent builder by siphoning off around 21,000 kg of aluminium material valued at Rs 46.20 lakh, officials said on Wednesday.

How The Scrap Fraud Was Carried Out

The FIR was registered on June 2 under Section 316(2) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) on charges of criminal breach of trust against the owner of the scrap firm, the supervisor, and the owner of the transport vehicle used in the crime, a Narpoli Police station official said. Nobody has been arrested.

The accused individuals modified the transport vehicle by creating a hidden iron-sheet box at the front of the trolley, covered it with plastic paper, and filled it with sand to avoid detection.

"The vehicle's gross weight was recorded on the weighbridge with sand in the hidden compartment. The sand was later discharged through a hole beneath the box at an unknown location before the tempo entered the scrap yard," an officer said.

Using this modus operandi, they allegedly loaded excess aluminium scrap and misappropriated approximately 21,000 kg of scrap valued at Rs 46.20 lakh, according to police. The construction sites are located in Palava, Dombivli and Upper Thane.