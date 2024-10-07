Alt-News co-founder Zubair booked for post on Narsinghanand

A first information report (FIR) was filed in Ghaziabad on Monday against Alt-News co-founder Mohammad Zubair for allegedly promoting enmity among religious groups and other offences following a complaint by an aide of controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand, according to police.

IMAGE: Yati Narsinghanand. Photograph: ANI Photo

Narsinghanand is facing multiple FIRs and protests from Muslim groups against his alleged remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

In her complaint to Kavinagar police, Udita Tyagi, General Secretary of Yati Narsimahanand Saraswati Foundation, has alleged that Zubair posted a video clipping of an old programme of Narsinghanand on October 3 to provoke violence by Muslims against him.

The FIR against Zubair was lodged around 2 pm under sections 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion..), 228 (giving or fabricating false evidence), 299 (Deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 356(3) (related to defamation) and 351 (2) (punishment for criminal intimidation) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the police said.

A large crowd had gathered outside the Dasna Devi temple in Ghaziabad, which Narsinghanand heads, to protest against him on Friday night after videos of his inflammatory remarks appeared online, following which security was stepped up around the premises.

Ten people have been arrested so far for allegedly pelting stones during the protest, according to police.

Earlier in the day, members of Hindu outfits submitted a memorandum to Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra demanding action against the people who 'attacked' the temple on Friday.

They had also demanded action against Zubair, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen's Asaduddin Owaisi, Islamic scholar Arshad Madani and other, alleging that they were instigating Muslims to target the Dasna temple.

Udita Tyagi said she gave a police complaint against aubair for posting inflammatory contents against Hindu outfits.

On October 3, an FIR was lodged by Sub-inspector Trivendra Singh against Narsinghanand stating that on September 19 he had made derogatory remarks against a community during an event at Hindi Bhavan in Lohiya Naga in a violation of Section 302 of BNS (deals with the offence of uttering words or making sounds to intentionally hurt someone's religious feelings).

Another FIR was lodged by Bhanu Prakash Singh, sub-inspector and area beat in-charge Dasna area of Wave City police station.

In this complaint, the priest's disciples-- Anil Yadav Chota Narsimahanand, Yati Ran Singhanand, Yati Ram Swaroopanand and Yati Nirbhayanand of Dasna temple -- have been accused of making objectionable remarks, a video of which had appeared on social media.

They have been booked at Wave City Police Station under sections 302 and 351 of BNS.