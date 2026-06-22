Allu Arjun appears virtually in court in 'Pushpa 2' stampede death case

Telugu actor Allu Arjun appeared virtually before a Hyderabad court in a significant case concerning a fatal stampede during the Pushpa 2 premiere, highlighting the legal repercussions of the tragic incident.

IMAGE: Telugu actor Allu Arjun made a virtual court appearance in Hyderabad regarding a stampede case from the Pushpa 2 premiere. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The incident, which occurred in December 2024, led to the death of a woman and injury to her son.

A charge sheet names 23 accused, including Allu Arjun as accused No: 11, along with theatre management.

Arjun was previously arrested and later granted bail in connection with the stampede.

Both Allu Arjun and the Telangana government provided financial assistance to the victim's family.

Telugu actor Allu Arjun on June 22 appeared virtually before a Hyderabad city court after being summoned in a case related to the death of a woman in a stampede during the premiere of 'Pushpa 2' at Sandhya Theatre in the city in December 2024.

The court, after taking cognisance of a charge sheet filed by Hyderabad police in December 2025 against 23 accused, including Allu Arjun, had subsequently issued summons directing them to appear before it on Monday.

Arjun appeared virtually before the court and marked his presence. The other accused in the case appeared in person. The court posted the matter to July 6.

Details Of The Charge Sheet And Accused

The theatre's owner, partners, manager, lower-balcony in-charge and gatekeeper were named as accused Nos: 1 to 10 in the charge sheet, while Arjun has been named accused No: 11.

Allu Arjun was arrested after a 35-year-old woman died and her eight-year-old son was injured in the stampede during the screening of Pushpa 2 at the theatre on December 4, 2024. The stampede occurred as fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor during the premiere.

Legal Proceedings And Assistance Provided

Following the incident, city police registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team and the theatre management under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Chikkadpally station, based on a complaint lodged by the deceased woman's family.

Allu Arjun was arrested on December 13, 2024, and was released the next day after the Telangana High Court granted him interim bail. He was later granted regular bail. Allu Arjun and the makers of Pushpa 2 extended financial assistance to the family of the deceased woman and her son.

The Telangana government also announced financial assistance to the family.