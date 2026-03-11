Allies in India have been good actors: White House

To stabilise global energy markets amid the Iran conflict, the US has temporarily allowed India to accept Russian oil already en route, a move designed to prevent price spikes and ensure continued supply.

IMAGE: White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Key Points The US has granted India a temporary waiver to accept Russian oil already at sea to stabilise global energy supplies amidst the conflict with Iran.

This short-term measure is designed to prevent significant financial gains for Russia and alleviate pressure on global oil prices.

The US views India as a key partner and anticipates increased purchases of US oil in the future.

The waiver aims to address immediate concerns about oil shortages and price increases due to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

The US emphasises that this is a pragmatic, short-term action and does not represent a change in its overall policy towards Russia.

The United States has 'temporarily permitted' India to 'accept' Russian oil already on ships in the sea to ensure energy supplies amid the conflict with Iran and the short-term measure will not provide significant financial benefit to Moscow, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has said.

President Donald Trump, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and the whole national security team 'came to this decision because our allies in India have been good actors and have previously stopped buying sanctioned Russian oil', Leavitt told a press conference at the White House on Tuesday.

"So as we work to appease this temporary gap of oil supply around the world because of the Iranians, we have temporarily permitted them (India) to accept that Russian oil. And this Russian oil was already at sea. It was already out on the water. So this short-term measure, we do not believe it will provide significant financial benefit to the Russian government at this time," she said.

Leavitt was responding to a question on the US issuing a 30-day waiver to India to purchase Russian oil in the backdrop of the escalating West Asia conflict.

Amid the conflict with Iran, the US said last week it was issuing a temporary 30-day waiver to allow Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil.

"President Trump's energy agenda has resulted in oil and gas production reaching the highest levels ever recorded. To enable oil to keep flowing into the global market, the Treasury Department is issuing a temporary 30-day waiver to allow Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil," Bessent had said.

He had said this 'deliberately short-term measure' will not provide significant financial benefit to the Russian government as it only authorises transactions involving oil already stranded at sea.

"India is an essential partner of the United States and we fully anticipate that New Delhi will ramp up purchases of US oil. This stop-gap measure will alleviate pressure caused by Iran's attempt to take global energy hostage," Bessent had said.

Trump had imposed 25 per cent punitive tariffs on India for buying Russian oil, with his administration asserting that New Delhi's purchases were helping fuel Russia's war machine against Ukraine.

Last month, the US and India announced that they have prepared a framework for an interim agreement on trade, and Trump issued an Executive Order removing the 25 per cent tariffs on New Delhi, noting the latter's commitment to stop directly or indirectly importing energy from Moscow and purchasing American energy products.

US Strategy to Ease Oil Supply Pressures

Energy Secretary Chris Wright had said in a post on X last Friday that the US is 'allowing our friends in India' to take the Russian oil already on ships around southern Asia, refine it and move the stocks into the market quickly in order to ensure a flowing supply and ease pressure amid the ongoing US-Israel war against Iran.

"We have implemented short term measures to help keep oil prices down. We are allowing our friends in India to take oil that is already on ships, refine it, and move those barrels into the market quickly. A practical way to get supply flowing and ease pressure," Wright had said.

In an interview to ABC News Live, Wright had said long-term oil supplies are "abundant" and there are no worries regarding that but in the short term, there is a need to get oil on the market.

"But as oil gets bid up a little bit because of those constraints coming out of the Strait of Hormuz, we are taking a short-term action to say all this floating Russian oil storage that is around southern Asia, it is China just backed up, China does not treat their suppliers well, so there is a bunch of floating barrels just sitting there. We have reached out to our friends in India and said, 'Buy that oil. Bring it into your refineries'. That pulls stored oil immediately into Indian refineries and releases the pressure on other refineries around the world to buy oil that they are no longer competing with the Indians for in that marketplace," Wright said.

"So we have a number of measures like that that are short-term and temporary. This is no change in policy towards Russia. This is a very brief change in policy just to keep oil prices down a little bit better than we could otherwise," he added.

Impact on US-Russia Relations

Wright had also said that he as well as Bessent have spoken with authorities in India regarding purchasing Russian oil already floating on waterways, waiting to be unloaded at Chinese refineries, and transporting it to Indian refineries with an aim to 'tamp' down concerns over oil shortage and price increases amid the West Asia conflict.

"The United States' policy towards Russia has not changed at all. India is very clear on that," Wright said in an interview to CNN on Sunday.

Asked whether the Treasury Department's 30-day waiver to allow Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil amid the US-Israel war against Iran was undermining, in the short term, the Trump administration's goal of isolating Russia, Wright said, "It is not."

He said India has 'displaced' all Russian oil imports and is raising its imports from the US, Venezuela and other nations.

"India has been a great partner through this. But I did call up the Indians, as did Treasury Secretary Bessent, and said, 'Look, there is a whole bunch of oil that is floating to wait to unload at Chinese refineries'.

"Instead of having it wait six weeks to unload there, let us just pull that oil forward, have it land in Indian refineries and tamp this fear of shortage of oil, tamp the price spikes and the concerns we see in the marketplace. It is just a pragmatic effort that has a short time span. No change in policy towards Russia," he said.