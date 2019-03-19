Alliance with AAP harmful: Sheila Dikshit to Rahul, Sonia

March 19, 2019 10:57 IST

Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit has written to party president Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi saying forging an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Delhi would harm the party in the long run, sources said on Monday.

Dikshit, along with three working presidents Haroon Yusuf, Devender Yadav and, Rajesh Lilothia, also expressed discontent over Congress leader PC Chacko's phone survey through Shakti app to determine views of party workers on the alliance, the sources added.

In the letter, Sheila urged Rahul to clear the air over a pre-poll alliance with AAP so that there is no confusion among the party cadres, the source mentioned.

Chacko had recently held a meeting with Delhi's district heads on the issue of alliance where it was decided that Rahul would take a final call in the matter.

Last week, Dikshit, after meeting the Congress president, had declared that there was unanimity among party leaders with regards to an alliance with AAP in Delhi.

Following the announcement, AAP president and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had said there are "rumours" that the Congress has a "secret understanding" with the BJP and asserted that his party is ready to fight the "unholy alliance."

On February 28, Chacko had met Dikshit and stressed the need for an alliance with the AAP, said a source. The source also said the AAP is willing to tie up with the Congress at least in Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab. However, a section of Congress leaders is not in favour of this, the source added.

The 17th Lok Sabha election in Delhi will take place on May 12 and results will be announced on May 23.