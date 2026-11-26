Congress MP Imran Masood has voiced strong disapproval of the Samajwadi Party's unilateral candidate announcements for the Uttar Pradesh assembly Polls, raising questions about the integrity of their alliance.

IMAGE: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav with Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Key Points Congress MP Imran Masood criticised the Samajwadi Party on Thursday for unilaterally announcing five candidates for the Uttar Pradesh assembly Polls while seat-sharing talks were still underway.

Masood questioned the SP's approach, stating that the Congress is not a servant and that joint decisions are essential for an alliance.

He also criticised the denial of permission for the Congress's Samvidhaan Raksha March, contrasting it with permission granted to other political events.

BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary commented that the SP-Congress friendship has "reached the ICU" even before the elections, predicting the SP's defeat.

The BJP leader claimed the Congress sought 181 seats but was offered only 26 by the SP.

It is no alliance if one partner "leaves" seats for the other after announcing its candidates, Congress MP Imran Masood said on Thursday, doubling down on his criticism of the ally Samajwadi Party, which declared five names for the Uttar Pradesh assembly Polls, while the seat-sharing talks were still underway.

The SP on Tuesday announced five candidates, four of whom sitting MLAs, attracting the ire of several Congress leaders.

Masood, who asserted he will be with the Congress no matter what, said his party is not there to do the SP's bidding.

Masood Questions Alliance Dynamics

"What else should I say? You (SP) release the list. Then you leave the seats. Are we alliance partners or your servants? Did we ask you to leave these seats for us? We had discussed the matter, and now an order has been issued that we should not speak about those discussions," he said.

The MP, who was present during the seat-sharing discussions, said there was little point in holding talks if the seat allocation list was to be released unilaterally afterwards.

The Congress lawmaker declined to comment on the SP's manifesto, which is to be released later in the day.

"It is their decision. How can I comment on it? The meaning of an alliance is that there should be joint press conferences and everything should be joint. If something else is happening here, I do not know about it," he said.

Criticism Over March Denial

Masood said the Congress contested 107 seats when SP president Akhilesh Yadav was the Uttar Pradesh chief minister. "Now, he is yet to become the chief minister," he said.

Masood also criticised the denial of permission for the Congress's Samvidhaan Raksha March.

"What can I say? The Constitution that gives you power is the same Constitution that you want to trample upon," he said.

Asked about permission being granted to a conference organised by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad, Masood said, "That is precisely the irony. This is the game, and people should understand it … People can draw their own conclusions."

BJP Weighs In On SP-Congress Rift

BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary said that SP-Congress friendship has "reached the ICU" even before the elections.

The Samajwadi Party's "false promises" would ensure its defeat, he said in a statement.

Chaudhary said the public witnessed the SP's "misleading manifesto" in the past, and would reject it again.

The BJP leader claimed that the Congress submitted a list of 181 seats to the SP, but the latter announced that it would give the ally only 26 seats.