News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Alliance Air jet overshoots runway at Jabalpur airport

Alliance Air jet overshoots runway at Jabalpur airport

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 12, 2022 22:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

An Alliance Air flight from Delhi carrying 55 passengers overshot the runway by 10 meters while landing at the Jabalpur airport on Saturday afternoon, aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officials said.

IMAGE: An Air India aircraft carrying around 55 passengers went off the runway, in Jabalpur on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Photo

None of the 55 passengers or five crew members was injured, they said, adding the DGCA has started an investigation.

The incident also led to the suspension of operations at the Jabalpur (Dumna) airport till 1 pm on Sunday and cancellation of at least ten flights from there, the airport director said.

Alliance Air said it has de-rostered the pilots of the flight and initiated a probe into the matter.

DGCA officials said the Delhi-Jabalpur flight was operated using a 70-seater ATR-72 aircraft.

 

In a statement, Alliance Air said during the operation of Alliance Air flight 9I 617 from Delhi to Jabalpur on March 12, it shot off the runway by 10 meters.

'We are grateful that all passengers and crew onboard the flight are safe. Our first priority is to evacuate passengers without compromising their safety,' the airline's statement noted.

While we follow laid down policies and procedures as per the regulatory authorities and have strict checks in place -- both pre and post-flight operations -- to ensure complete safety of our passengers and crew, Alliance Air regrets the unfortunate incident, it mentioned.

'We have taken strict note of the incident and the cockpit crew has been de-rostered. A thorough investigation has been initiated,' it said.

'The findings of the same shall be shared with the regulatory authorities and we shall ensure that all required corrective actions are put in place,' it added.

The Alliance Air flight departed from Delhi at around 11.30 am and landed in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh around 1.15 PM.

The airport at Dumna, where the incident took place, is located around 21 km from Jabalpur city.

Airport Director Kusum Das told PTI that ten flights from Jabalpur, including one scheduled for Sunday morning, have been cancelled.

The cancelled flights were destined for Delhi, Mumbai and Indore, she said, adding that operation of the airport would remain suspended till 1 pm on Sunday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Blaming the pilot is the cheapest thing to do'
'Blaming the pilot is the cheapest thing to do'
'Pilots of crashed Pak plane were discussing Covid'
'Pilots of crashed Pak plane were discussing Covid'
Kozhikode crash: 'We won't know the truth'
Kozhikode crash: 'We won't know the truth'
Ladakh: No solution found in 13-hr Sino-India talks
Ladakh: No solution found in 13-hr Sino-India talks
Indian student fighting in Ukraine 'wants to return'
Indian student fighting in Ukraine 'wants to return'
PHOTOS: Bowlers give India the honours on Day 1
PHOTOS: Bowlers give India the honours on Day 1
Russia prepares major attack on Kyiv, seizes N-plant
Russia prepares major attack on Kyiv, seizes N-plant
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'Accidents were waiting to happen and it happened'

'Accidents were waiting to happen and it happened'

Pilot landed beyond touchdown: Ker plane crash report

Pilot landed beyond touchdown: Ker plane crash report

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances