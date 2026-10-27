Allahabad HC To Hear Appeal In Blue Drum Murder Case

The Allahabad High Court is set to hear the appeal on November 30 from Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla, who are challenging their death sentence in the high-profile blue drum murder case that shocked Meerut.

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Key Points The Allahabad High Court has scheduled November 30 for hearing an appeal filed by two convicts in the blue drum murder case.

Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla are challenging their death sentence, which was pronounced by a Meerut court on October 14.

The Meerut court had convicted them on September 30 for the murder of Saurabh Rajput and concealing his body in a blue plastic drum filled with cement.

The convicts argue the trial court's verdict is illegal and arbitrary, seeking acquittal under the relevant provisions of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Their appeal also contends that the prosecution failed to establish its case beyond reasonable doubt.

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday fixed November 30 for hearing an appeal filed by the two convicts in the blue drum murder case challenging their death sentence by a Meerut court.

High Court To Review Death Sentence

A bench of justices Salil Kumar Rai and Padam Narain Mishra passed the order on the appeal by Muskan Rastogi and her partner Sahil Shukla.

The Meerut court had convicted the two on September 30 for the murder of Muskan's husband Saurabh Rajput, a former merchant navy officer, and for attempting to conceal his body. The death penalty was given on October 14.

Saurabh was murdered in the Brahmpuri police station area of Meerut on March 3, 2025. Sahil and Muskan then concealed his body in a blue plastic drum filled with cement and concrete in an attempt to dispose of it. The case had triggered widespread outrage after it came to light.

District Judge Arvind Kumar Mishra pronounced the verdict of death sentence that came after 126 hearings and a 13-month trial.

In their appeal, Muskan and Sahil described the trial court's verdict as illegal and arbitrary and has urged the high court to acquit them of all charges under the relevant provisions of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Their appeal also contends that the prosecution failed to establish its case beyond reasonable doubt.