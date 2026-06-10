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Home  » News » Allahabad High Court Orders Judicial Inquiry Into Lawyer's Death

Allahabad High Court Orders Judicial Inquiry Into Lawyer's Death

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 10, 2026 22:27 IST

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The Allahabad High Court has ordered a judicial inquiry, led by retired judge Arun Tandon, into the alleged medical negligence leading to the death of lawyer Jagriti Shukla, while also directing lawyers and doctors to avoid strikes and blockades.

Key Points

  • The Allahabad High Court ordered a judicial inquiry into the death of lawyer Jagriti Shukla, citing alleged medical negligence.
  • Retired judge Arun Tandon will lead the inquiry into the circumstances surrounding Shukla's death.
  • The court issued directives to prevent further disruptions, asking lawyers not to stage road blockades and doctors not to go on strike.
  • Public interest litigations allege an unfair probe and attempts to shield medical personnel involved in Shukla's care.
  • Lawyers claimed Jagriti Shukla was denied prompt medical attention and faced rude behaviour at Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital, leading to a confrontation.

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday ordered a judicial enquiry, to be conducted by retired judge Arun Tandon, into the death of Jagriti Shukla, who allegedly lost her life due to the medical negligence. Hearing two public interest litigation (PIL) matters alleging medical negligence leading to the death of Shukla, a lawyer, the court also directed advocates not to stage road blockades. It also instructed doctors not to go on a strike.

Details Of The Case

The pleas moved by Amit Kumar Singh alias Sonu and Mamta Singh pertained to the death of Shukla, who was seriously injured in a road accident and admitted to the Swaroop Rani Nehru (SRN) Hospital on May 20. She was subsequently shifted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute (SGPGI) of Medical Sciences in Lucknow.

 

A bench of Justices Salil Kumar Rai and Swarupama Chaturvedi passed the order after hearing the counsel for the petitioners and the state.

Allegations And Court Directives

Both the petitions have accused the investigating agency of not conducting a fair probe. The petitioners have also alleged that Shukla's death was due to medical negligence and that attempts are being made to shield the medical personnel involved.

On June 9, the court had directed the state's counsel to apprise it of the progress made in the criminal investigation arising from the incident.

An FIR was lodged on a complaint from a woman lawyer, a member of the Allahabad High Court Bar Association who had initially accompanied the deceased to the medical college after the accident.

Hospital Incident And Aftermath

Shukla, a young woman lawyer practising at the Allahabad High Court, was rushed to the emergency wing of the SRN Hospital by her colleagues after the accident. However, lawyers had alleged that she was denied prompt medical attention and subjected to rude behaviour by junior doctors, leading to a heated confrontation that escalated into violence on the hospital premises. She was later shifted to a private hospital and subsequently, referred to the SGPGI.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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