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Allahabad HC Directs CBI To Find Woman Missing For Over Two Years

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 06, 2026 23:50 IST 3 Minutes Read
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The Allahabad High Court has mandated the Central Bureau of Investigation to launch a comprehensive search for a 42-year-old woman, Sudama Devi, who has been untraceable for over two years, highlighting the challenges faced by local police in missing persons cases.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • The Allahabad High Court has ordered the CBI to trace Sudama Devi, a 42-year-old woman missing for over two years.
  • This directive follows the prolonged failure of Uttar Pradesh Police to locate her despite dedicated efforts.
  • Sudama Devi, described as being of unsound mind and without a mobile phone, presented significant challenges for local police in their search.
  • The court's intervention came during a habeas corpus petition filed by the woman's husband, highlighting concerns over her whereabouts.
  • CBI has been instructed to produce Sudama Devi before the court by December 1, 2026, with full cooperation from state authorities.

The Allahabad High Court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to make all necessary efforts to trace a 42-year-old woman who has remained missing for more than two years despite efforts by Uttar Pradesh Police.

Justice Sandeep Jain passed the order while hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by the woman's husband.

 

High Court Intervention In Missing Person Case

The court noted that Sudama Devi had been missing since September 8, 2024, and a missing person report was registered at Puranderpur police station in Maharajganj district on September 9, 2024. Despite the passage of more than two years, the woman has remained untraced, the court observed.

When the matter was initially taken up, the court noted that an allegation regarding Sudama Devi's illegal custody had been made. The court subsequently directed the state to file a detailed affidavit disclosing the woman's whereabouts.

In its affidavit, the state said a dedicated police team had been deputed to trace the "corpus", or the woman whose production was sought before the court.

CBI Takes Over Investigation

The state described Sudama Devi as a 42-year-old woman of unsound mind who did not have a mobile phone, and said these circumstances had made it difficult for police to trace her.

On September 29, the state informed the high court that despite best efforts made by police, the woman remains untraced.

Taking note of the prolonged failure to trace her, the high court, in its September 29 order, directed CBI to make necessary efforts to locate Sudama Devi and produce her before the court on December 1, 2026.

The court also directed state authorities and their functionaries to extend all necessary cooperation and assistance to the CBI in the investigation.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on December 1, 2026.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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allahabad high courtcbi investigationmissing woman caseuttar pradesh policehabeas corpus petition

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