Court Employee Fired For Manipulating Prisoner's Age

The Allahabad High Court has decisively upheld the dismissal of a court employee found guilty of manipulating judicial records to alter a prisoner's age, underscoring the severe consequences for interfering with the administration of justice.

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Key Points The Allahabad High Court upheld the dismissal of a court employee for manipulating a prisoner's age in judicial records.

The employee, Seema Sharma, altered records to make a convicted prisoner eligible for a government scheme for elderly inmates.

Justice Anish Kumar Gupta stated that such manipulation constitutes "direct interference with the administration of justice" and is serious misconduct.

The punishment was enhanced from a two-year increment stoppage to dismissal from service by the Administrative Judge in October 2010.

The scheme, introduced in January 2000, allowed for the release of prisoners over 60 years old who had served more than three years.

The Allahabad High Court has upheld the dismissal of a court employee who was found guilty of manipulating a convicted prisoner's age in judicial records to make him eligible for a government scheme for the release of elderly prisoners.

Court's Stance On Misconduct

Justice Anish Kumar Gupta observed that manipulation of age in judicial records amounted to serious misconduct as it constituted "direct interference with the administration of justice".

In an order dated November 2, the court said no lenient view could be taken in cases of such misconduct and dismissed the employee's writ petition challenging her dismissal from service.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Seema Sharma challenging an October 2010 order of the Administrative Judge, which had enhanced the punishment imposed on her by the Muzaffarnagar district judge from stoppage of one increment for two years to dismissal from service.

Details Of The Manipulation Scheme

In January 2000, the state government had introduced a scheme for the release of prisoners who had undergone more than three years of imprisonment and were above 60 years of age.

Sharma had allegedly manipulated the judicial record of a 1977 sessions trial in which one Juber was convicted of murder and sentenced to life imprisonment by a judgment delivered in November 1978.

For determining eligibility under the scheme, the prisoner's age was to be ascertained on the basis of the age mentioned in his statement recorded under Section 313 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The original judicial record mentioned Juber's age as 19 years when his statement was recorded. However, while responding to a questionnaire dated September 13, 2000, Sharma mentioned his age as 38 years, thereby manipulating the record.

Consequences And Dismissal Upheld

The discrepancy was subsequently detected, following which an inquiry was conducted.

The district judge, Muzaffarnagar, initially imposed the punishment of stoppage of one increment for two years under Rule 4(d) of the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Court Staff Punishment and Appeal Rules, 1976.

However, when Sharma challenged the punishment before the Administrative Judge, the appellate authority considered the charges serious and issued a show-cause notice proposing enhancement of the punishment to dismissal from service.

After considering her reply, the Administrative Judge enhanced the punishment to dismissal from service through an order passed in October 2010, while dismissing her appeal.