Allahabad High Court Questions ED On Azam Khan Arrest

The Allahabad High Court has directed the Enforcement Directorate to clarify if it provided grounds of arrest to senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, who was recently arrested in a high-profile money laundering case.

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Key Points The Allahabad High Court on Monday directed the Enforcement Directorate to confirm if it served the grounds of arrest to Azam Khan.

Azam Khan was arrested on October 31 in a money laundering case, immediately after being released on bail in a PAN fraud case.

Khan's counsel, Kapil Sibal, argued that the arrest was politically motivated and mandatory provisions were not followed.

The ED's action is linked to alleged land acquisition irregularities and the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust.

The matter is scheduled for further hearing on Tuesday.

The Allahabad High Court on Monday directed the Enforcement Directorate to file an affidavit to confirm if it served the grounds of arrest to senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan while arresting him in a money laundering case recently.

The matter will come up for hearing on Tuesday.

A bench comprising Justices Rajiv Gupta and Devendra Singh issued the direction on a writ petition filed by Azam Khan (78), whom the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested on October 31 from the Rampur districts jail in a money laundering case, moments after he stepped out on bail in a PAN fraud case.

Court Seeks Clarity On Arrest Grounds

Kapil Sibal, the counsel for Azam Khan, argued that the proceedings against Khan were part of a political vendetta ahead of next year's Uttar Pradesh elections.

Sibal also said that no mandatory provisions were followed prior to his arrest.

According to Sibal, the ED's application referred to 1.552 hectares of land allegedly grabbed from farmers, valued at approximately Rs 3.11 crore, but the agency proceeded to attach university land and buildings allegedly worth around Rs 500 crore.

He also submitted that the properties in question had already been restored to the farmers by the district administration and that some of them had subsequently been sold to third parties.

Allegations And Legal Arguments

S B Raju, appearing for the ED, argued that all the norms were followed, but Khan did not cooperate with them. He also placed a video before the bench in this regard.

The ED action stems from a money laundering probe linked to the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust, founded and controlled by Khan, alleged diversion of government funds, land acquisition irregularities and the construction of the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, of which Khan is the honorary chancellor.

On October 13, an FIR was registered against Khan and others at a police station in Rampur by the ED deputy director in Lucknow.

The writ petition challenged an order of attachment dated October 28, Khan's arrest on October 31, and remand orders passed on November 1 and November 12.