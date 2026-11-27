The Allahabad High Court has provided significant relief to former BSP MLC Mohammad Iqbal by quashing his fugitive economic offender declaration and the confiscation of his Rs 995.75 crore assets, citing procedural irregularities in a case linked to Uttar Pradesh sugar mill disinvestments.

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Key Points The Allahabad High Court on Friday quashed an order declaring former BSP MLC Mohammad Iqbal a fugitive economic offender and confiscating his assets worth Rs 995.75 crore.

The case stems from alleged irregularities in the disinvestment of 21 state-owned sugar mills in Uttar Pradesh during the 2010-11 financial year.

The court directed the immediate release of assets for three other appellants and ordered the competent court to expeditiously decide the CBI's closure report.

The High Court found that statutory procedures were not followed before declaring Iqbal a fugitive economic offender, citing issues with notice service and the six-week mandatory period.

The CBI had filed a closure report on May 28, 2025, stating allegations could not be substantiated, though this report is yet to be decided by the competent court.

Former BSP MLC and Saharanpur businessman Mohammad Iqbal on Friday got a major relief when the Allahabad High Court quashed an order declaring him a fugitive economic offender and confiscating his assets worth around Rs 995.75 crore.

The Sugar Mill Disinvestment Scandal

The case dates back to the disinvestment of 21 state-owned sugar mills in Uttar Pradesh during the 2010-11 financial year when the BSP was in power. It was alleged that the mills were sold at prices lower than their assessed value, causing losses to the state exchequer.

Companies linked to Iqbal and his family were allegedly involved in acquiring seven sugar mills through shell companies.

A Lucknow bench of Justice Subhash Vidyarthi on Friday also directed the immediate release of assets belonging to three other appellants -- Dynamic Sugar Mills, Mallow Infratech Pvt Ltd and Honeywell Sugars Pvt Ltd.

The court directed the competent court to decide the CBI's closure report expeditiously, observing that if the report is accepted, the scheduled offence would cease to exist and the money laundering proceedings based on it would also come to an end. However, if the closure report is rejected, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) would be at liberty to proceed in accordance with law.

Allegations And Investigations

According to the ED, the mills were purchased for just Rs 60.28 crore, while the value of their land was subsequently assessed at around Rs 1,097 crore. The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) had also pointed out administrative and financial irregularities in the sale process.

An FIR was lodged at Gomtinagar police station in Lucknow on November 7, 2017. The investigation was subsequently transferred to the CBI, which registered a case through its anti-corruption branch in Lucknow on April 25, 2019.

The ED also initiated a money laundering investigation into the alleged proceeds of crime.

It alleged that Iqbal and his associates acquired the sugar mills through shell companies and special purpose vehicles, and invested money allegedly generated through illegal mining through various transactions.

In 2021, the ED attached seven sugar mills belonging to Iqbal and his family, estimating the value of their land at around Rs 1,097.18 crore.

High Court Quashes Fugitive Economic Offender Order

The CBI filed a closure report on May 28, 2025, stating that the allegations could not be substantiated during the investigation. The competent court, however, had not yet decided on the report.

Meanwhile, the ED issued an attachment order on February 27, 2025, covering assets worth around Rs 995.75 crore.

On March 31, 2026, a special court declared Iqbal a fugitive economic offender and ordered confiscation of the assets in favour of the central government.

The high court on Friday found that the statutory procedure had not been followed before declaring Iqbal a fugitive economic offender.

The ED had claimed that the notice was sent to the Indian consulate in the UAE, but there was no proof that it was actually served on Iqbal. His residence at the Indian address where the notice was affixed had also not been established.

The court further observed that Iqbal was declared a fugitive economic offender on March 31, 2026, before the expiry of the mandatory six-week period from the date of sending the notice by email.