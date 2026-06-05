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Home  » News » Allahabad High Court Slams Police, Magistrate Over Minor's Illegal Detention

Allahabad High Court Slams Police, Magistrate Over Minor's Illegal Detention

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 05, 2026 00:09 IST

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The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has ordered the immediate release of a minor, strongly criticising police and a judicial magistrate for their failure to follow juvenile justice safeguards and illegally detaining the individual.

Key Points

  • The Allahabad High Court ordered the immediate release of a minor, citing illegal detention by police and a judicial magistrate.
  • The court expressed strong displeasure over the failure to verify the minor's age and adhere to Supreme Court guidelines on arrest and remand.
  • Officials, including police and the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate-V of Lucknow, have been ordered to submit personal affidavits explaining the minor's incarceration.
  • The High Court warned of potential action if the explanations provided by the concerned officials are deemed unsatisfactory.

The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court on Thursday ordered the immediate release of a minor who had been sent to jail under judicial custody, expressing strong displeasure over the manner in which the case was handled by the police and the trial court. A vacation bench comprising Justice R S Chauhan and Justice Divesh Chandra Samanta prima facie held that the petitioner's detention was illegal and directed his release.

Court Highlights Juvenile Justice Violations

The case stemmed from an FIR involving offences carrying a maximum punishment of three and five years of imprisonment. During the hearing, the court noted that safeguards laid down by the Supreme Court in the landmark Satender Kumar Antil vs CBI judgment were not followed in the current case. The Supreme Court judgment prescribed guidelines governing the arrest and remand in cases where the offences are punishable with imprisonment of up to seven years, with an emphasis on avoiding unnecessary arrests and ensuring due process.

 

The high court observed that the petitioner was aged below 17 years at the time of the alleged incident. However, police failed to verify his age before taking action, and the judicial magistrate subsequently remanded him to jail.

Taking a serious view of the matter, the bench described the remand order as "mechanical" and lacking proper judicial application of mind. The court indicated that both the investigating agency and the judicial officer appeared to have overlooked the fact that the accused was a juvenile and therefore entitled to the protections available under law.

Officials Ordered To Explain Actions

The bench sought personal affidavits from the police officers concerned as well as the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate-V of Lucknow, explaining the circumstances that led to the minor's incarceration. The court warned that appropriate action could be initiated if the explanations furnished by the officials are found to be unsatisfactory. The matter has been listed for further hearing on July 3.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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