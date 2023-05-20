All you need to know about Siddaramaiah's Cabinet

Along with newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar, eight Cabinet Ministers took oath on Saturday.

Following is a brief background of the new Cabinet Ministers.

IMAGE: Newly sworn-in Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and Cabinet ministers during the swearing-in ceremony at Sree Kanteerava stadium in in Bengaluru. Photograph: ANI Photo

1. G. Parameshwara:

*Headed Congress' manifesto committee ahead of this Assembly election

*Belongs to SC-Right community, represents Koratagere constituency in Tumakuru district

*Former Deputy Chief Minister during Congress-JD(S) coalition government led by H D Kumaraswamy. Minister with various key portfolios including Home, Higher Education among others in earlier governments

*Longest-serving Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief for eight years

*Open about aspiration for CM and Deputy CM post

*Six-time MLA -- three times each from Madhugiri and Koratagere

*Has a PhD in plant physiology from Waite Agriculture Research Centre of the University of Adelaide

2. KH Muniyappa:

*Congress leader from SC-Left, represents Devanahalli Assembly segment in Bengaluru Rural district.

*Seven-time Member of Lok Sabha representing Kolar from 1991 to 2019

*Former Union Minister

*Elected for the first time to Legislative Assembly.

*Daughter Roopakala M Shashidhar is MLA from Kolar Gold Fields (KGF)

3. K J George

*Christian face of Congress, represents Sarvagnanagar Assembly segment in Bengaluru city.

*Six-time MLA.

*Considered close to CM Siddaramaiah.

*Has served as Minister for Home, Bengaluru Development and Town Planning among other portfolios in the past

*Born in Kerala, his family moved to Kodagu when he was very young.

4. M B Patil

*Considered as a prominent face of Congress from the dominant Lingayat community

*President of BLDEA (Bijapur Lingayat Education Association), a leading education organisation in north Karnataka region

*Congress' campaign committee President ahead of this election

*Represents Babaleshwar Assembly constituency in Vijayapura district

*Five-time MLA

*Had been Minister for Home and Water Resources in previous governments

*Had served as Member of Parliament from Bijapur (Vijayapura)

5. Satish Jarkiholi

*From Valmiki community, which comes under STs

*Represents Yamakanmardi Assembly constituency in Belagavi district

*Karnataka Congress Working President

*Four-time MLA, twice MLC

*Was with JD(S) earlier

*His brothers Ramesh Jarkiholi and Balachandra Jarkiholi are BJP MLAs from Gokak and Arabhavi legislative constituencies respectively.

*Had served as Minister for Excise and Textile in the past

*Popular for his anti-superstition stand

*Founder-chairman of sugar manufacturing firm Satish Sugars

6. Priyank Kharge

*Son of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge

*Member of Dalit community under SC-Right, represents Chittapur segment in Kalaburagi district

*He is Chairman - Communications of Karnataka Congress

*Three-time MLA

*Had served as Minister for IT, BT, Tourism and Social Welfare in the past

*Associated with Youth Congress

7. Ramalinga Reddy

*Belongs to Reddy community, represents BTM Layout in Bengaluru city

*Considered among Congress' faces for the city. Has earlier been in-charge of the city

*Karnataka Congress Working President

*Eight-time MLA

*Served as Minister of Home, Transport, Education and other key portfolios in the past

*Was associated with Congress' students wing for a long time

8. BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan

*Prominent Muslim leader in Congress, represents Chamrajpet Assembly segment in Bengaluru city.

*Five-time MLA

*Had served as Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, Hajj and Waqf

*Earlier with JD-S