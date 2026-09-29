All You Need to Know About New Green Card Bill

The Bill proposes replacing employment-based Green Card preferences with a points-based immigration framework.

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Key Points Points would consider education, English proficiency, age, salary, job offers and extraordinary achievements.

Family-sponsored immigration could largely be limited to spouses and minor children under the proposal.

The Bill also proposes eliminating the Diversity Visa lottery, with limited direct impact on Indians.

A proposed US senate Bill could change how Indian professionals qualify for employment-based Green Cards, replacing the existing preference system with a points-based model that rewards education, English proficiency, age, salary and job offers.

The proposal could also narrow family-sponsored immigration and end the Diversity Visa lottery.

Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama introduced the Americans First Immigration Act on September 23, 2026.

What could change?

It proposes replacing the current employment-based preference system, including EB-1, EB-2 and EB-3, with a points-based framework.

It would include education and qualifications, English proficiency, age, salary and the value of a US job offer, military service and extraordinary achievements.

Applicants would generally need a US job offer, meet a minimum points threshold and satisfy certain age and English-language requirements.

Employers would also have to recruit US workers first and take steps to prevent the displacement of foreign workers.

It, however, does not change existing applications or create a new Green Card system.

The proposal also seeks to reduce the categories of relatives who can obtain permanent residence through family sponsorship. Family-sponsored immigration would largely be limited to spouses and minor children.

Existing pathways involving parents of adult US citizens, siblings and some other relatives would be removed or curtailed.

Diversity Visa lottery could be scrapped

The Bill also proposes eliminating the Diversity Visa programme and replacing it with a points-based system focused on education, English proficiency and employment prospects.

The direct impact on Indians would be limited because India is already excluded from the Diversity Visa lottery in years when its immigration levels exceed the programme's eligibility threshold.

For nationals of countries that qualify, however, the change would remove an existing immigration route.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff