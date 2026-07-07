All valuables donated to Ram Temple are safe: Trust

Amid an ongoing Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into alleged embezzlement, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has publicly displayed its extensive collection of gold and silver valuables, asserting the safety and meticulous accounting of all devotee donations.

IMAGE: Ornaments displayed by Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, in Ayodhya on Monday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust holds over 30 kg of gold-like items and 1,518 kg of silver-like items, asserting all donated valuables are safe and recorded.

The Trust displayed various offerings, including a gold Ramcharitmanas and a diamond-studded necklace, to counter claims of missing items.

All donated articles are entered into an inventory with donor details, date, and are subject to annual physical verification by an independent chartered accountant firm.

The Trust has accepted the resignations of general secretary Champat Rai and member Anil Mishra, appointing Krishna Mohan as interim general secretary.

An SIT is probing alleged embezzlement of cash offerings, with eight accused already arrested, and the Trust has pledged full cooperation.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust currently holds over 30 kg of gold-like items and 1,518 kg of silver-like items among other valuables donated by devotees, its treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri said on Tuesday amid the row over alleged embezzlement of donations at the temple.

Giri told PTI that all 2,926 valuable articles donated to the temple were 'safe' and their records maintained. He gave the details of the donations after the Trust on Monday displayed several of the offerings to the temple like a gold Ramcharitmanas and a diamond-studded necklace before the media in Ayodhya.

Addressing Allegations of Missing Items

A silver charan paduka and silver Kakbhushundi artefact, which some social media posts had claimed were among the missing items or unaccounted for, were also displayed before media personnel in Ayodhya.

The Trust said the valuables included gold, silver and diamond-studded ornaments, artefacts, crowns, necklaces, charan paduka, silver bricks and other offerings presented by devotees since the consecration of the Ram temple.

He claimed each donated article had been entered in its inventory with details of the donor, date of donation and other relevant records.

Referring to the silver Kakbhushundi artefact donated by a devotee named Anita Bharadwaj, Giri claimed some of the donated articles, which had become the subject of speculation, were safe in the temple's custody.

Detailed Inventory and Verification Process

Giri said the Trust had received 16.765 kg of gold-like items up to March 31, 2024, another 10.445 kg during 2024-25 and 5.050 kg during 2025-26, taking the total to 32.259 kg as of March 31, 2026.

He said the Trust's silver holdings comprised silver articles retained in their original form as well as 849.272 kg of refined silver obtained after government-supervised melting and refining of donated silver items.

Presenting details of the Trust's inventory, Giri said it had 1,518.925 kg of silver and silver-like items, including 849.272 kg of refined silver, and 32.259 kg of gold-like items as of March 31, 2026.

He claimed all donated articles were recorded and subjected to annual physical verification by an independent chartered accountant firm.

Trust's Response to the Probe

Silver articles sent for refining were processed through the government of India's mint, with photographs, weight records and purity certificates maintained, he said, adding every donor was issued a receipt for the donated article.

Giri said anyone possessing evidence of irregularities should submit it to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) instead of making unverified allegations.

At its meeting on Monday, the Trust had resolved to strengthen its administrative and financial systems in the wake of the controversy over alleged embezzlement of donations.

According to documents relating to the Trust's deliberations, it has decided to appoint a chief executive officer (CEO) to oversee administration and improve institutional functioning.

The documents further show that the Trust maintains separate inventories and registers for jewellery, precious metals and other valuables, along with valuation and accounting records and detailed schedules of trust assets and donated items.

Maintaining that all valuables were properly accounted for, the Trust said it would cooperate with the SIT probe into the alleged irregularities and take action against anyone found guilty in accordance with the law.

Background of the Embezzlement Allegations

The controversy erupted after allegations surfaced that cash donations and valuable offerings made by devotees had been embezzled. Several donors and individuals claimed that costly articles, including a gold Ramcharitmanas, silver bricks and other precious gifts, were missing or had not been properly acknowledged, prompting the Uttar Pradesh government to constitute an SIT to probe the allegations.

The SIT has arrested eight accused in connection with the alleged embezzlement of cash offerings.

Amid mounting scrutiny, the Trust on Monday accepted the resignations of its general secretary Champat Rai and member Anil Mishra.

It appointed Krishna Mohan as interim general secretary at a Trust meeting.