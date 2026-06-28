All Sikh MLAs, ministers to appear before Akal Takht: Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has confirmed that all Sikh MLAs and cabinet ministers will appear before the Akal Takht on June 29 to address concerns regarding the controversial anti-sacrilege law, highlighting a significant development in Punjab's political and religious landscape.

IMAGE: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at visits the Golden Temple to appear before Akal Takht, in Amritsar. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann confirmed all Sikh MLAs and ministers will appear before the Akal Takht on June 29.

The summons relates to the controversial anti-sacrilege law, Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026.

The Akal Takht and SGPC object to the law, stating it was enacted without consulting the Sikh Panth.

Mann stated representatives would present their sides in writing and address suggestions from the Akal Takht.

The Chief Minister refuted claims of challenging Akal Takht's authority, criticising political interference in religious matters.

All Sikh MLAs and cabinet ministers will appear before the Akal Takht, which summoned them on June 29 regarding the anti-sacrilege law, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Sunday.

His statement came after a closed-door meeting with the party MLAs in Amritsar to decide the course of action in view of the directions of the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs.

Following the meeting, Mann held a press conference in Amritsar where he was flanked by AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, who was on a three-day visit to Punjab.

Understanding The Akal Takht Summons

Mann shared details that the party's Sikh MLAs and ministers will appear before the Akal Takht, while Kejriwal restricted himself to speaking about building a grand temple dedicated to Luv-Kush and Mata Janaki near the Bhagwan Valmiki Temple in Amritsar.

"Our MLAs and ministers will go there and present their sides in writing," Mann said while speaking to reporters in Amritsar.

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj, on June 15, had summoned all Sikh MLAs, regardless of party affiliation, and the Sikh ministers before the Akal Takht on June 29 regarding the anti-sacrilege law.

Non-Sikh cabinet ministers have been asked to submit their views in writing on the matter before 29 June.

Objections To The Anti-Sacrilege Law

The Akal Takht and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) had raised objections to the anti-sacrilege law -- Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026 -- saying it was enacted without consulting the Sikh Panth.

The Akal Takht had earlier asked the state government to remove provisions from the anti-sacrilege Act which are "against the Guru Granth Sahib, the Khalsa Panth and the sentiments of the 'Sangat' (Sikh community)."

Already, Sikh MLAs of other parties have confirmed that they would appear before the Akal Takht.

Mann's Stance And Political Allegations

Replying to a question whether he will appear before the Akal Takht, the chief minister said he has not been summoned.

"Our MLAs and cabinet ministers will present the government side. Punjab Assembly Speaker (Kultar Singh Sandhwan) will also go. Whatever suggestions come from the Akal Takht or SGPC, we will discuss the same," said Mann, who was accompanied by Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

Replying to another question over a purported video, Mann said he will send the clip, in which a person could be seen wearing a mask resembling his, to the Akal Takht.

Mann said he will also present his side in writing to the highest temporal seat of Sikhs, mentioning that a fake video has been made by putting a mask on someone.

Stating that the Akal Takht Sahib is above everything, he said his reverence for it is evident from the fact that when he was earlier summoned, he even skipped a function of the President of India to appear before it.

Replying to a question that the opposition parties are accusing him of challenging the authority of the Akal Takht, Mann said, "I could not even think of doing it."

However, when political appointees occupying religious positions start taking one-sided decisions to appease their political masters, questions naturally arise, he said.

Addressing Public Perception And Opposition

Mann said hoardings are being put up outside gurdwaras 'to make the people aware about the order issued by the Akal Takht Sahib'.

He questioned why similar boards were not installed against Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal when he was declared 'tankhaiya' (guilty of religious misconduct).

Hoardings calling for his social boycott are being installed outside gurdwaras at many places by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee.

Responding to a question, he said people attend his public meetings in large numbers and even honour him with 'sirpoas'.

"Sometimes in a village where SGPC has put a board of boycott, villagers numbering 4,000-5,000 gathered (in a 'Lok Milni')," he said.

Mann accused the Congress, Akalis and the BJP of joining hands to target him for political gains by trying to give a religious colour to the issue.

Replying to a question on the SGPC deciding to hold a gathering on July 5 to spread awareness among Sikh congregations regarding the Sri Akal Takht Sahib's directives, Mann said it can do so at any time.

To a question regarding the Maharashtra government's recent decision to repeal the 70-year-old Nanded Sikh Gurdwara Sachkhand Sri Hazur Abchalnagar Sahib Act, 1956, Mann said it should not interfere in the affairs of the Sikh community.